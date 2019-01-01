AFC Leopards elections body fail to clear Oscar Igaida

Only two individuals have been given the green light to vie for the position of secretary-general

Barely a day after Boniface Ambani took AFC to court over his absence from the June elections, it has now emerged that Oscar Igaida has not been cleared to defend his secretary-general position.

The club's Elections Management Group (EMG) has confirmed that only two people will vie for the now open secretary general post. Hitherto, Igaida was set to defend his seat unopposed as nobody had declared an interest for the position.

"Pursuant to the revised roadmap for the re-opened position of the secretary-general and after thorough verification process of the presented nomination papers, the AFC Leopards Elections Management Group is pleased to announce the candidates for the position of the secretary-general of AFC Leopards: Robert Khamala Situma and Oliver Sammy Khajonga Sikuku," read a press release seen by Goal.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Goal, Igaida has promised to follow all available avenues and ensure his name is put among the contenders for the seat.

Article continues below

"There are a lot of behind-the-scenes politics that have been going on and some of my fellow members in the executive committee do not want me to vie for the seat. They are fighting my candidature for reasons only known to them," Igaida said.

"Let me be very specific and clear that I will never take AFC Leopards to court to have my name on the list. I am going to use alternative mechanisms and ensure that justice is seen to be done. I only advocate for free and fair elections and seeking justice from courts is not part of what I am evaluating.

"In the next five days, the AFC Leopards members and fans would have known the path I am intending to follow as I fight for justice."