Xavi admits he lost the Barcelona dressing room as ex-coach learned from his 'mistake' at Camp Nou
From champion to chaos: How Xavi’s Barcelona dream fell apart
When Xavi took charge of Barcelona in late 2021, optimism surged through the Camp Nou. The club icon arrived as both saviour and symbol of identity, tasked with restoring order to a side struggling under the weight of financial turmoil and on-field inconsistency. His impact was immediate. Under his stewardship, the Catalan giants reclaimed the La Liga title and lifted the Spanish Super Cup in his second season, restoring a sense of pride and competitiveness. Yet what began as a revival soon deteriorated.
The 2023-24 campaign saw Barca stumble across competitions, their confidence fading amid tactical confusion and waning intensity. Friction between players and management became increasingly visible and by the end of the season, Xavi was dismissed.
Now, months after his departure, the Spaniard has publicly reflected on his mistakes, acknowledging that his second full season exposed flaws in leadership and accountability.
Xavi admits he lost control of the dressing room
Speaking at a leadership conference at ESIC University, Xavi delivered a candid assessment of his time as Barca coach, outlining both the pride of his achievements and the regret of what came after.
“I began my coaching career at Barca with high expectations for both the players and the club,” he said. “The club was coming from a period where there weren't many demands, but my mistake was maintaining those high standards for only one year, from when I arrived until we won La Liga and the Super Cup.”
Reflecting on his downfall, the 45-year-old acknowledged that discipline and focus within the squad began to fade and that he didn’t do enough to stop it.
“Later on, I was able to be self-critical and I said to myself: ‘Damn, what happened to me?’ I had lowered those high standards and the players no longer had the same attitude, the same respect, the same effort. The standards kept dropping until, in my last season, we didn't win anything. I learned a lot from this. I had to be self-critical.”
His admission marks the first time Xavi has publicly accepted responsibility for losing control of the dressing room, a confession that resonates deeply with the club’s supporters, many of whom viewed him as the perfect embodiment of the Barca philosophy.
Measured comeback - Xavi waits for the right project
Since leaving Barcelona, Xavi has chosen patience over urgency. He’s been linked with several high-profile jobs, including Manchester United, but has made it clear that his next move will depend on the vision of the project rather than prestige alone.
The 2010 World Cup winner turned down an approach from Spartak Moscow, reportedly rejecting the offer after finding the club’s project lacking in long-term ambition. Those close to him describe his current approach as “strategic and calm,” focused on studying modern football trends rather than rushing back into management. Far from detached, Xavi has continued to meet regularly with his technical staff, dissecting game models and preparing for a future return. His track record remains impressive, from his successful stint with Al Sadd in Qatar to guiding Barcelona to a domestic double in his first full season - proof of a coach capable of building, not just inheriting, success.
Meanwhile, clubs across Europe with unstable benches are watching closely. With managerial changes expected across top leagues this winter, Xavi’s name is once again surfacing in discussions among major sporting directors.
A patient rebuild, not a rushed return
Unlike many out-of-work coaches, Xavi seems content to wait for the right challenge rather than chase immediate redemption. Sources close to him suggest he is determined that his next role “be about building a vision, not repairing damage.”
After being incharge of Barcelona, the former midfielder is spending time with family, reflecting and refining his approach to leadership, qualities that could define his second chapter in the dugout.
