Xavi rejects another head coach offer as ex-Barcelona boss awaits right challenge
Xavi stays on the sidelines despite growing interest
Since parting ways with Blaugrana in the summer of 2024, Xavi has yet to take up another managerial role. His departure from Camp Nou, though respectful, left a trace of tension as it portrayed him as a club legend stepping away from a project that had lost alignment with his ideals.
Over the past few months, the 45-year-old has been linked to several clubs including Manchester United, Ajax and, most recently, Al Ittihad, yet none of these proposals have convinced him. The latest offer came from Russian Premier League team, Spartak Moscow, who reportedly wanted to build a new project under sporting director Francis Cagigao and viewed Xavi as the perfect figurehead to lead it. But the former Barcelona coach declined the approach, unimpressed by the direction of the project and unwilling to rush into another high-pressure environment, according to Sport.
Spartak are currently going through a challenging phase in the 2025-26 season, with mixed results and pressure on coaching decisions. Their current head coach is Dejan Stankovic but the club are reportedly considering a change due to their underwhelming performances which have seen them collect just four points in the first four rounds of the Russian Premier League this season. Reports suggest Stankovic is on the verge of being sacked, with Spanish coach Luis Garcia emerging as the leading candidate to replace him after Xavi's rejection.
Al-Ittihad's offer and Xavi's philosophy
Unlike many out-of-work managers eager for a quick return, Xavi’s approach has been measured and deliberate. Those close to him insist there’s no panic but just patience. Since May 2024, he has stayed active by holding regular meetings with his technical staff, analysing game models, and studying potential teams that align with his ideals.
Financially secure and guided by principle rather than urgency, Xavi has resisted the lure of lucrative offers. According to reports, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad made an approach after parting ways with Laurent Blanc this September, but Xavi quickly ruled it out. “The priority is the right footballing project, not money,” a source close to the Spaniard told media. For Xavi, the challenge must allow him to implement a long-term philosophy built on control, positional play, and development.
As offers come and go, Xavi’s stance has become increasingly clear as he seeks a project that offers autonomy, structure, and long-term growth and not just short-lived fix. His rejections, from United to Spartak, reflect both self-awareness and ambition. “He doesn’t want to walk into chaos,” one of his former Barcelona colleagues remarked.
In recent months, reports even linked him briefly to the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) search for a new national team coach, an unexpected twist that highlighted how globally sought-after his name remains. While the AIFF ultimately passed on the opportunity reportedly due to financial considerations, the episode underlined Xavi’s openness to challenges beyond Europe, provided the vision is strong. For now, however, no project has ticked all the boxes. The Barcelona legend wants a club that mirrors his footballing DNA.
Ex-Barca coach still in demand worldwide
Xavi remains as ambitious as ever. His brief yet decorated managerial career, from transforming Al Sadd in Qatar to guiding Barcelona to the 2022–23 La Liga title, proved his potential to lead elite sides with both intelligence and conviction. But his next step, he insists, must be about building, not repairing. With several European benches still unstable and the managerial market likely to shift again by winter, Xavi’s name is expected to resurface in multiple shortlists. Until then, he remains with his family, recharging and refining his methods.
