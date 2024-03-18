VIDEO: ‘Better than your boy!’ - Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham & Aurelien Tchouameni in heated debate
Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouamani have enjoyed a heated debate, with the Real Madrid stars seemingly discussing Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe.
- England star played with City ace at Dortmund
- French colleague is international team-mate of PSG icon
- Could be on same team next season amid transfer talk