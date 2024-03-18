Antony Erik ten Hag Manchester United Liverpool 2024Getty/X
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Antony fumes at Erik ten Hag after being asked to fill unnatural position in Man Utd’s epic FA Cup clash with Liverpool – leaving Marcus Rashford to step in

Manchester UnitedAntonyManchester United vs LiverpoolFA CupErik ten Hag

Antony was caught on camera fuming at Erik ten Hag after being asked to fill an unnatural left-back position for Manchester United against Liverpool.

  • Red Devils were chasing the game in extra-time
  • Dutch coach took to shuffling his pack
  • South American star not happy in defensive berth

