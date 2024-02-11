‘Tough toodles’ – Angry Lionel Messi fans in Hong Kong told to ‘get lost’ as they deserve no explanation for friendly no-show from Inter Miami superstar

‘Tough toodles’ – Angry Lionel Messi fans in Hong Kong told to ‘get lost’ as they deserve no explanation for friendly no-show from Inter Miami superstarChris BurtonGettyLionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFHong KongHong Kong TeamAngry Lionel Messi fans in Hong Kong have been told to “get lost” and that the Inter Miami superstar’s absence from a friendly is “tough toodles”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArgentine icon involved in historic tourStayed on bench during exhibition gameExplanations being demanded in Asia