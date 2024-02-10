South Africa vs DR Congo Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Bafana Bafana's Afcon 3rd-place battle against DR Congo in Ivory Coast.

Both South Africa and DR Congo will be aiming to get a medal in the nearly-concluded Africa Cup of Nations when they battle for Bronze on Saturday evening.

The teams have been impressive and competitive in the 34th edition, explaining why the encounter is expected to be an entertaining one.

The match, which is scheduled to be played at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, will curtain raise Sunday's grand finale.

Here are all the facts that you need to know about the teams and players that will guide you in your betting and increase your chances of getting better odds.

GOAL provides all the essential information on how to watch the match between the two nations, covering TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.