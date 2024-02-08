South Africa vs DR Congo Predictions: Bafana to secure bronze medal

Explore predictions and betting tips for the AFCON third-place playoff between South Africa and DR Congo, including odds for the match outcome.

South Africa gave a good account of themselves in their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Nigeria on Wednesday night.

Bafana Bafana could have booked a ticket to the final in the last minutes of regulation time when Khuliso Mudau had the net at his mercy but blazed over the crossbar.

South Africa vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Double chance - South Africa/ Draw @ 1.61 with Supabets

Under 2.5 goals

Penalties - Yes

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For large parts of the game, South Africa dominated Nigeria, especially with the ball over the top and behind the Super Eagle’s defenders.

Even though Hugo Broos’ men will be disappointed, they must gear themselves up for the third-place playoff against DR Congo in Abidjan on Friday night.

Facing the hosts in the semi-final was always going to be a task too far for the Leopards but they could still walk away from the competition with a bronze finish.

Sebastien Desabre should be proud of his team for making it to the last four, a far better run than in the 2017 and 2019 editions.

More of the same for South Africa

South Africa showed glimpses of what they’re capable of the last time out. They were far braver on the ball and kept getting in behind the Nigerian defence.

If they’d been more clinical, the 1996 champions should have gone into halftime with a healthy lead, which could have seen them overturn the Super Eagles.

Bafana Bafana last met DR Congo in September last year when Broos’ men won 1-0.

The Leopards have only beaten South Africa once in their last five head-to-heads, that being in 2004. It’s safe to say that a lot has changed with both nations since then.

Their previous meeting at this competition came in 2000 when South Africa won 1-0 in the group stage, a result that’s more probable on Friday night.

South Africa vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: Double chance - South Africa/ Draw @ 1.61 with Supabets

Economy of goals

Africa Cup of Nations fixtures aren’t known for their prolificacy in front of goal.

DR Congo were beaten by Ivory Coast by a solitary goal, another demonstration of the economy of goals in the continent’s biggest showpiece.

Between both nations, only two of their last 10 games collectively have resulted in more than two goals being scored in regulation time.

Apart from a 2-2 World Cup qualifier in 2005, the scoreline between South Africa and DR Congo has been 1-0 on three occasions in their last five clashes with each other.

South Africa vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

A trend of stalemates

40% of their previous five head-to-heads have resulted in a draw. South Africa have been all-square at the end of normal time in three of their last five matches at AFCON.

Their quarter-final and semi-final matches went to penalties after 120 minutes of being deadlocked.

DR Congo have also drawn three of their last five fixtures in the tournament. The Leopard’s round of 16 clash against Egypt went to spot kicks, which they won.

The trend of the results both nations have been getting recently indicates that it’s likely to head to the lottery of penalties on Friday night.