Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Lucky to have him’ – Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney bestow ‘legend’ status on key figure at Wrexham

WrexhamP. ParkinsonLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bestowed “legend” status on a key figure at Wrexham, saying the Red Dragons are “lucky to have him”.

  • Hollywood co-owners call the shots in North Wales
  • Appointed promotion-winning specialist in 2021
  • Parkinson has reached 1,000 games as a manager
