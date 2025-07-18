Noni Madueke's £52m Arsenal transfer shows Chelsea's baffling transfer strategy might actually be working - the Blues will be laughing all the way to the bank

The Blues stand to make a big profit on the wantaway winger despite the indifferent nature of his spell at Stamford Bridge

We have been waiting some time to witness Chelsea's bewildering new transfer strategy yield some semblance of success, but, all of a sudden, it has started to bear fruit. Fresh from their incredibly young squad claiming a second trophy in as many months, the Blues are set to make a cool profit on one of their expendable wantaways.

Noni Madueke is set to complete a costly £52 million ($70m) transfer across the English capital to fierce rivals Arsenal, and the imminent deal means Chelsea stand to gain more than £20m ($27m) - despite the winger largely flattering to deceive since arriving from PSV for £30.5m ($41m) in January 2023.

This is the new master plan in action, and with tangible success finally being delivered on the pitch, the club's hierarchy will believe that their often baffling approach to the transfer market is now paying off...