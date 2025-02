Michael Oliver was WRONG! PGMOL chief backs Arsenal over Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card at Wolves but insists referee did not make 'really horrendous' call Arsenal M. Lewis-Skelly Premier League Wolverhampton vs Arsenal Wolverhampton

PGMOL chief Howard Webb accepts Michael Oliver's decision to send Myles Lewis-Skelly off at Wolves was wrong but not 'a really horrendous call'.