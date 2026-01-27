AFP
Man Utd find potential new club for Andre Onana with calamitous goalkeeper in talks over return to former side
- Getty Images Sport
Onana's ungracious Man Utd exit
Onana arrived at United in 2023 to much fanfare. Signed by his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, he had just delivered a standout performance for Inter in their Champions League final defeat to Manchester City, making several key saves and passing out from the back with remarkable composure.
However, the Cameroonian's two-season stint as the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford was littered with glaring errors and costly mistakes. United decided to buy Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens during the latter stages of the summer 2025 transfer window, opening the door to Onana's exit. Though he was initially reluctant to join Trabzonspor, he eventually signed for them on loan for the 2025-26 season. Onana is widely considered one of United's worst-ever purchases having paid £47 million ($65m) to sign him from Inter.
Inter reunion on the cards
According to the Daily Mail, Onana hasn't entirely shut the door on a return to United, but is nevertheless planning for a future away from Manchester. His representatives have jetted out to Milan this week in order to speak to interested clubs, with Inter potentially a landing spot. The Serie A leaders are on the hunt for a successor to current stopper Yann Sommer. Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario has also been linked with a move to San Siro.
The report adds that Onana is still the owner of the property he stayed in during his initial stint at Inter and this suggests he would be open to heading back to Italy, but the significant hurdle to overcome is in regards to his wages. In order to complete his loan to Trabzonspor, Onana was given a pay rise by the Turkish outfit, and Inter may not have the financial muscle to meet his demands.
Could Onana stay at Trabzonspor?
Despite this ongoing search to find a new club, Onana admitted in December that he is happy in Turkey and loving life with Trabzonspor.
In a club-produced video titled 'A Day in the Life of Andre Onana', he said: "I'm very happy, trust me/ I'm living the best period of my life. I can't complain, I'm very happy to be here.
"Sometimes I'm driving and a car cuts in front of me. 'Onana, stop, I want a photo.' I think to myself, 'Yes, but we can do this in another way.' But when they see me, they're happy, and so am I. It was difficult at first, but now I understand. They are my men, I love them, and I love this feeling. Because they are very passionate. It's a wonderful thing. It's something you can't describe if you're not here. But the time I've spent here has been perfect for me. I'm happy to be here. It's a different lifestyle, but it's great. Truly incredible, amazing."
- Getty Images Sport
Life after Onana: Lammens takes Man Utd plaudits
Belgium international Lammens made his United debut on October 4 in a 2-0 win at home to Sunderland, keeping their first clean sheet of the season. Fans serenaded him with chants of 'are you Schmeichel in disguise?' in reference to club legend Peter. Lammens has been heavily praised for his performances since arriving in the Premier League, with Onana now forgotten to history by most supporters.
