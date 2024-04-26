Man Utd 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Manchester United kits for the 2024-25 season

Manchester United's partnership with adidas will continue for the 2024-25 season, with the German sportswear manufacturer having agreed a £900 million ($1.15bn) extension to their deal with the Red Devils that will see them be the club's primary kit supplier until 2035.

An official release date for the home, away, third and goalkeeper jerseys has not yet been announced, although fans can typically expect the kits to be launched around August time, in preparation for the new Premier League season.

There have already been various leaks for what could well be the 2024-25 shirt range, showing off what is expected to be a new sponsor in the form of Snapdragon. Indeed, United reportedly agreed a £60m-a-year world-record deal with Qualcomm Technologies back in September 2023, with a view to replacing TeamViewer for the new campaign.

So, what will the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes be wearing when they feature for United next season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far...