Liverpool icon Ian Rush recovering in hospital after spending two days in intensive care with flu

Ian Rush is still leading the goalscoring charts at Liverpool and it does not appear as if he will be dethroned any time soon. Rush is followed by Roger Hunt, who scored 285 goals for the club between 1958 and 1969.

The only man still playing who comes close to Rush’s record is Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is third on the list of top scorers, having netted 250 goals for the club in all competitions. Salah, who signed a new contract with the Reds earlier this year, still needs to rack up another 95 goals to overtake the Welshman.

Speaking after the announcement of Salah's new deal, Rush tipped Salah for a vice-captaincy role and showered praise on the player.

"I am happy he has signed for two years," he said. "Looking at his performances, I look at the [ages] of 28 and 29 and you work on your weaknesses and over the age of 30 you are taught to work on your strengths. And I think that is what Mo is doing and, as I say, it goes unnoticed about the work he helps the younger ones off the pitch."

With the 33-year-old’s future hanging in the balance following an explosive outburst over his supposed mistreatment by Arne Slot this season, it seems unlikely that he will overhaul Rush in the rankings.