Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the 25 best La Liga players of the 21st century - ranked

GOAL runs through the most outstanding players to ply their trade in Spain's top flight since the turn of the year 2000

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? How do you really answer that? It's one of sport's great debates, with two of perhaps the best five players in football history battling it out in La Liga for so many years.

But they haven't been the only top-tier talents to grace the Spanish top flight over the course of the 21st century. While other leagues may have been more competitive, there is no question that La Liga consistently hosted the best players. Whether it be legendary defenders or graceful midfielders, some of the best to ever do it have plied their trade in Spain over the last 25 years.

But how can they be ranked? How do you compare Andres Iniesta and David Villa? Do you take Luka Modric or Toni Kroos? Below, GOAL tries it's best to rank the 25 best La Liga players of the 21st century...