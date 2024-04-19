Kylian Mbappe told he shares ‘smelling goal’ quality with Cristiano Ronaldo as Casemiro talks up PSG superstar ahead of proposed Real Madrid move
Kylian Mbappe boasts the same “smelling a goal” quality as Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro has said ahead of the Frenchman’s proposed move to Real Madrid.
- World Cup winner heading towards free agency
- Expected to make his way to the Bernabeu
- Following in the illustrious footsteps of CR7