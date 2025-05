Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubles up! PSG star pulls off unique one-season feat as ex-club Napoli wrap up Serie A title after his own Ligue 1 triumph

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia created a unique record by winning two league titles in one season for Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kvaratskhelia wins Ligue 1 and Serie A titles in one season

Joined PSG from Napoli in January

Napoli lifted Serie A title on Friday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱