Jude Bellingham reveals surprise athlete he would swap roles with & names player he believes doesn't get enough credit

Bellingham faces a race against time to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Three Lions boss Tuchel - who has committed to a new contract - said when asked about Bellingham at the UEFA Nations League draw: “The club [Real Madrid] is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery. Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional.

“He will try everything to be with us in March. Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do, and we wish him all the best... Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time.”

The German tactician went on to say, with March outings at Wembley giving him a chance to cast an eye over those on the fringes of his fold: “Personally, I am optimistic [about Bellingham's fitness]. But I am not sure.”