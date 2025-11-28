AFP
Enzo Maresca reveals if Cole Palmer will return for Chelsea in top-of-the-table London derby clash with Arsenal
Palmer's luck is out
Chelsea fans were chomping at the bit to see what Palmer could do this season, especially after starring in their Club World Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain this summer. But a groin problem has limited him to just four appearances in all competitions this term, and just when he looked like he would be fit and ready again, he fractured his toe. In late September, Maresca admitted he was wary of rushing the 23-year-old back to action.
"We need to protect Cole for sure, 100%. Not only Cole in my personal view because as I said now because of the Club World Cup or because we never stop, we need to manage and protect different players," the Italian said at the time." The solution with Cole, I don’t know, now we have a meeting with the medical staff and we decide the best solution for him. But it’s also a kind of injury that is not like black and white. It’s an injury that someday you can be better. It’s not that you have pain and tomorrow disappear. Sometimes you can be better, sometimes you can be worse. That’s why we need to manage day by day."
But sure enough, he had to be withdrawn early from their defeat at Manchester United just over a month ago due to this same injury.
Chelsea hit with Palmer boost
The former Manchester City man did not feature in Chelsea's 3-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, with Maresca trying not to get Blues fans' hopes up about him before the contest.
"Yes, Cole is wearing a [protective] boot. We don’t know when he will be back but for sure it will be soon. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already touching the ball, and the feeling [for him] is good," said the ex-Leicester City boss. "At the moment, we are only looking at tomorrow’s game. It’s a Champions League game against Barcelona, that is our focus, and then we will look ahead to Arsenal. I don’t think he will be available for these two games, but he is doing well."
But on Friday, he confirmed Palmer is ready to face Arsenal.
He told reporters: "He is available for both [to start and to play]. [His return will elevate the squad] A lot. As you said, he's probably our best player. We are happy he is back. We need to give him time to make sure he's 100 per cent fit. He has done fantastically in the past, and there is no doubt he will do fantastically in the future."
Huge Arsenal test
Arsenal are on a roll right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League, have outclassed Europe's most in-form team in Bayern Munich, and are the side to beat right now. That, and more, is why Maresca is very respectful of their upcoming opponents.
He said, via Football London: "They defend fantastically. Any team struggles to score goals against them, even to create chances. They have weapons when they attack. They are top in the Champions League and top in the Premier League. It's another big game. We finished the Barcelona one, and we won, it's a good feeling. If it's bigger than the last one, I don't know. For me, they are all important games. For sure, beating Barcelona and if we are able to beat Arsenal, it's a nice feeling, it's three points. We try to defend in the best way we can. They score goals in set-pieces against every team. They score goals against any team, they have a system in place that works very well and we will try to do our best to prepare in the best way."
What comes next for Palmer and Chelsea?
It remains to be seen if Chelsea will play Palmer from the start against Arsenal, or if he will be brought off the bench. A win would take the Blues to within three points of Mikel Arteta's side, massively boosting their own title chances. But a defeat on their own patch would make the Gunners even stronger favourites to finally win their first league title since 2004. After this contest, Chelsea travel to lowly Leeds United on December 3, followed by a trip to Bournemouth three days later.
