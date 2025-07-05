'Bring that trophy home' - Repelling Raul Jimenez, exploiting Diego Luna's creativity and bouncing bitter regional rival : Five keys for USMNT in Gold Cup final against Mexico

The U.S. are one win away from something they have done seven times, but not since 2021 - lift the Gold Cup

Here we go again - death, taxes and the U.S. men's national team meeting Mexico in a Gold Cup final. Interestingly enough, though, this matchup hasn't been quite as common as you would think over the last decade or so, with Sunday's tournament decider in Houston just the third USMNT-Mexico affair in the last seven editions of this competition.

This game, of course, comes with built-in storylines. It remains the premier rivalry in this part of the world and, one year out from a World Cup spread across both of these countries, Sunday's game is also a vital measuring stick. Both will be out for bragging rights, yes, but both also have the bigger picture in mind, too.

For the U.S. it's been a summer of changing culture. Mauricio Pochettino went into this tournament with a weakened roster, one missing many of the team's top stars. Yet, here they are. It's been a bumpy road to the final, but now it's all down to one game, one chance to defy the odds and set the tone for the year to come.

After winning the CONCACAF Nations League final in March, El Tri will feel they're on top of CONCACAF - and they might just be. While the USMNT and Canada have faltered in recent months, Mexico are on an upward trajectory heading towards the World Cup, and they can double-down on that with a win in front of what should be a pro-Mexico crowd in Houston.

This is the eighth Gold Cup final featuring the U.S. and Mexico. El Tri have won five of the previous seven but the USMNT have the most recent victory in 2021. Overall, Mexico have claimed nine titles in 11 Gold Cup finals, with the U.S. second at seven wins in 12 final appearances. Underscoring the two nations' dominance in this competition, Canada in 2000 is the the only other team to lift the Gold Cup.

It's all to play for on Sunday, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. And by just making it here, both teams will have reason to believe that they can cap a grueling summer by staking their claim as the region's best.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USMNT against Mexico.