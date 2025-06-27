Barcelona chief Joan Laporta aims dig at rivals Real Madrid with model of 'power' claim and suggests Blaugrana 'more than a club' due to 'freedom' in transfer market Real Madrid Barcelona Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reignited the age-old rivalry with Real Madrid by publicly contrasting the fundamental values and structures that define Spain's two footballing giants. Speaking on the club’s official podcast, Laporta emphasised that Barcelona's ethos lies in nurturing homegrown talent, while he claimed that Real Madrid’s success relies heavily on financial power and high-profile transfers.