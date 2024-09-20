Ulinzi Stars vs Shabana FC: The Soldiers to register first win of the season

Best Bets for Ulinzi Stars vs Shabana FC

+

Best Bets for Ulinzi Stars vs Shabana FC

Ulinzi Stars to register their first win of the season with a 54% win probability.

At least two goals to be scored in the match between Ulinzi Stars and Shabana FC, Over 1.5 goals with a 77% probability.

We are tipping Ulinzi Stars to emerge victorious with a 2-0 scoreline over visiting Shabana FC on Saturday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Ulinzi Stars are winless so far in the FKF Premier League as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Murang’a Seal in their opening match. Their second tie which was supposed to be against Gor Mahia was postponed as the Green Army were on international duty against Al Ahly.

The Soldiers haven’t done so well in the domestic league for the past couple of seasons with last campaign finishing 12th on the log, with 39 points, three above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Shabana FC started their current season with a 1-1 draw against Bidco United. Their second match was also postponed as their opponents Police were also on international duty. Shabana, who ended their season with three straight wins, managed to finish with 38 points, just two above the relegation zone.

Ulinzi Stars to pick their first win of the season

In their head to head encounters, it all favors Ulinzi Stars who managed to beat Shabana FC home and away last season. Playing at home in the first encounter, Ulinzi registered a 4-0 victory before completing a double over Shabana FC with a 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

We are backing Ulinzi Stars to collect maximum points this weekend while registering their first win of the campaign.

Ulinzi Stars vs Shabana FC Bet 1, Ulinzi Stars to win

Ulinzi Stars to keep a clean sheet against Shabana FC

Shabana FC haven’t been at their best when facing Ulinzi Stars in front of the goal as it has been witnessed in the previous encounters. They have not seen the back of the net in their last two fixtures, where they suffered a 4-0 loss before another 1-0 defeat in the second match.

Ulinzi Stars’ backline has been too strong for Shabana and have maintained clean sheets with ease. All said and done, we are predicting Ulinzi Stars yet again to secure another clean sheet in the weekend’s matchday, “Both Teams To Score - No” market a solid option based on Shabana's inability to break down Ulinzi’s defensive resilience.

Ulinzi Stars vs Shabana FC, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No

Goals, Ulinzi Stars vs Shabana FC to produce at least 2

As per history, the hosting side has had at least two goals produced in three of their last five encounters, and this shows the tendency for games to have goal production. For the visitors, they’ve also been involved in high goal scoring matches, with five of their last six encounters producing more than two goals.

From the above record for both teams, the Over 1.5 goals market looks likely to be the outcome for this tie. Both teams have shown enough in recent games to suggest we’ll see at least a couple of goals on the day.