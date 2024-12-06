Tusker FC vs Mathare United Predictions: Tusker FC to Claim Victory

Tusker FC hosts Mathare United in a Kenyan Premier League clash. Both teams have had notable performances this season.

+

Tusker FC boasts a formidable attack, while Mathare United boasts a strong defense. We are predicting a tight contest, with both teams getting a chance to score.

Best bets for Tusker FC vs Mathare United

We are tipping Tusker FC to win with a scoreline of 2-1.

Tusker FC to Leverage Home Advantage

Tusker FC heads into this encounter, beating Muranga SEAL (3 - 1) and Mara Sugar (2 - 1) in back-to-back home games. They have remained unbeaten at Ruaraka Stadium as they have been aggressive and defensive simultaneously. Currently, Tusker is seated at the third position of the table and will take advantage of the home ground. On the other hand, Mathare United has only won 1 away match this season against Posta Rangers. They have also had a difficult time scoring while on the road. This indicates that their away form and strategy have not been effective. The combination of Tusker's home advantage and form gives them the edge to win this match.

High Chance for Both Teams to Score

Tusker FC's performance this season has been very good, especially in home games. Out of the last 5 games, they have scored at least a goal and conceded 6 goals the highest was against KCB in which they conceded 3 goals. While we predict that Tusker will earn the victory, we expect them to score at least 2 goals.

Mathare United have struggled to score in their last two matches but this doesn’t indicate that they will fail to score in this encounter. They showed a good attack against Posta Rangers and KCB. This indicates that they have the ability to bounce back to the scoring trend, especially after beating the Lions who sit at the top of the table. On the other hand, Despite Tusker winning their previous matches, they have only kept a clean sheet once this season. We predict that the match will end with a 2-1 scoreline.

The Ball to Hit the Net 3 Times

Mathare United is likely to get a chance to find the net and concede at least 2 goals given the goal prowess shown by Tusker FC this season. Tusker FC have not failed to score in all their 10 matches this season. Having a frontline built by Momanyi and Erambo guarantees a high probability of scoring chances being converted to goals. We are tipping Tusker FC to score at least a goal in the first half and a second goal during the second half.

Mathare United, on the other hand, has shown an inconsistent performance this season. They have scored 5 goals in their last five matches and won against Posta Rangers (2-0) and KCB (1-0). While their away games have been less impressive, they have been capable of exploiting defensive gaps. Considering Tusker’s inability to keep clean sheets, we expect Mathare United to leverage on defense gaps and secure at least a goal. However, Tusker's home advantage and formidable front line will secure them a 2-1 win.