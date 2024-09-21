Tusker FC vs Kakamega Homeboyz: The Brewers to bounce back

Kakamega Homeboyz will be travelling to Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Sunday to take on Tusker FC in the FKF Premier League tie of matchday 3.

+

Best Bets for Tusker vs Kakamega Homeboyz

Tusker FC to get back to winning ways against Kakamega Homeboyz with a 44% win probability.

At least two goals to be scored in the match between Tusker FC vs Kakamega Homeboyz, Over 1.5 goals with a 68% probability.

We are tipping Tusker FC to secure a 2-0 victory over visiting Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tusker FC's good start to the campaign ended in their second match after losing to Kariobangi Sharks last weekend. The Brewers found themselves in total control, leading by 2 goals at half time courtesy of Ryan Ogam and Charles Momanyi. However, Kariobangi Sharks staged a strong comeback to secure a 3-2 victory over Tusker.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz are still searching for their first win of the season after yet again dropping points last weekend. Homeboyz started the campaign with a 3-0 loss to Mara Sugar before settling for a barren draw with newly-promoted Mathare United.

The visitors are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, while Tusker have lost only a single game in their last eight.

Tusker FC to bounce back against Kakamega Homeboyz

The Brewers have been on a good run in their recent home matches, winning all their last three ties. Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz are winless in their last five Kenya Premier League matches, losing three while drawing the rest in the process.

Last season, these two teams met twice in the Premier League with Kakamega Homeboyz winning the first encounter by a 2-1 scoreline before losing the reverse fixture 1-0.

In the last five domestic league ties, Tusker has lost only a single match to Homeboyz, winning the other.

As per the record, Tusker have an upper hand going into the fixture and we are backing them to get back to winning ways.

Tusker vs Kakamega Homeboyz Bet 1, Tusker FC to win.

Tusker FC to keep a clean sheet against Kakamega Homeboyz

Kakamega Homeboyz have managed to score only once in their last three away matches, while winning none in the process. Tusker have scored in all their last five home matches so far, with their most recent tie being a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka, winning all.

The record shows Tusker have been solid at the back and we are expecting them to keep a clean sheet against Kakamega Homeboyz

Tusker vs Kakamega Homeboyz , Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No.

Goals, AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers to produce at least 2

Clashes between Tusker FC and Kakamega Homeboyz have had a mixture of outcomes, registering both high scoring and also low ones. The Brewers secured two victories of 2-0 and 1-0 in some of the encounters but suffered a 2-1 defeat highlighting their ability to score and concede.

From the given record, the Over 1.5 market is likely to be the outcome with both teams showing potential for goals.