Tottenham vs Aston Villa predictions: Struggling Spurs stumble again

Our betting expert expects more misery for Spurs, as Villa are well-positioned to progress into the fourth round of the tournament.

Best bets for Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa to qualify at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Ollie Watkins to score or assist at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa

Goalscorers Prediction - Tottenham: Richarlison - Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers

Thomas Frank’s tenure at Tottenham Hotspur is currently facing significant challenges. Following a midweek defeat to Bournemouth, the 14th-placed Spurs have managed only one win across their last six matches, and they’ve conceded nine goals in that period. While the FA Cup represents a potential distraction from their league struggles, they face a Villa side with serious ambitions of winning the trophy.

Aston Villa have stumbled slightly over the festive period, losing to Arsenal and drawing against Crystal Palace. However, Unai Emery’s men remain firmly in third place in the league table and have only been defeated twice since the start of November. Although they enter the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as slight underdogs, the visitors will feel confident about their chances of progressing.

Probable lineups for Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Gray, Simons, Tel, Kolo Muani, Richarlison

Aston Villa expected lineup: Bizot, Cash, Lindelof, Konsa, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Buendia, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins

Villa target Spurs’ recent vulnerabilities

Current form strongly suggests that Aston Villa are the favourites in this third-round encounter. However, the Villans haven’t been quite as dominant on the road this season, having only won seven of their 15 away fixtures across all competitions. This record may provide some hope for the home side as they aim to cause an upset.

However, the home side did have a bad time of things in midweek. Not only did they lose to Bournemouth, but Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur were forced off due to injuries. To make matters worse, the latest issues came just days after Mohammed Kudus suffered an injury.

While Villa lost Emi Martinez in the draw at Palace, they currently have fewer injury issues. Therefore, this match is expected to feature an away victory, potentially after extra time.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Aston Villa to qualify at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Action at both ends

As poor as Tottenham’s overall form has been, they have scored plenty of goals in London this season. Across their 14 home games in all competitions, Frank’s side have only failed to score twice, netting two or more goals on six occasions. This attacking record suggests they are capable of causing significant problems for the Villa defence.

Conversely, Villa have struggled to maintain defensive solidity. Their clean sheet on Wednesday was their first in over a month. However, Emery’s men are efficient in attack, with Palace being the first team to prevent them from scoring since Liverpool on November 1st.

Both teams scored in five of their last seven meetings, one of which was an FA Cup clash last year that saw Villa win 2-1. The away side were victorious by the same scoreline in this fixture back in October, and a similar result wouldn’t be unlikely in this match.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Watkins’ influence in the final third

Ollie Watkins has regained his scoring form following a slow start to the season. The 30-year-old’s brace against Brighton and Hove Albion saw him start a run of seven goals and assists in eight matches. His current high level of confidence makes him a primary threat that the Tottenham defence must address.

The England international also has a strong historical record against Spurs, contributing five goals and assists in 11 previous meetings. Additionally, while Frank knows all about the threat that Watkins poses from their time at Brentford, knowing him and stopping him are two different things.

He is expected to be a constant problem for the Tottenham backline on Saturday night as he aims to lead his team into the next round.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Bet 3: Ollie Watkins to score or assist at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet

