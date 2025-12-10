Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace predictions: Eagles set for Irish scrap

Shelbourne have shown resilience at home this season, but Palace should be too strong – just like the Irish side’s other UCL opponents.

Best bets for Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.54 on 1xBet

Both teams to score – no - at odds of 2.18 on 1xBet

Jean-Philippe Mateta as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.50 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Shelbourne 0-2 Crystal Palace

Goalscorers Prediction – Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta x2

Shelbourne have worked hard in the Conference League, but ultimately failed to achieve the results they wanted. They’re yet to win in the competition and currently sit 34th in the standings. However, they have conceded only once at home, and they’ll want to try to maintain that defensive record.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace secured their second consecutive victory by beating Fulham 2-1 on Sunday. They’ve bounced back from defeats to Strasbourg and Manchester United and are currently fourth in the Premier League. Oliver Glasner is doing a fantastic job at Selhurst Park, and they’re heavy favourites in this match.

Probable lineups for Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace

Shelbourne expected lineup: Speel, Mbeng, Coyle, Barrett, Ledwidge, Kelly, Henry-Francis, Lunney, McInroy, Wood, Odubeko

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Mateta

The Shels are no walkover

Shelbourne may have lost three of their four UCL games so far, but the margins were very small. Two losses were by a single goal, and the other was by two goals. They’ve only conceded once at home in the competition and had an excellent record last season at Tolka Park. So, Crystal Palace will not have an easy match in Drumcondra.

The hosts are without Sean Boyd, Conor Kearns, and Sam Bone due to injury, while James Norris is suspended. Therefore, Joey O’Brien’s side are not quite at full strength. For Crystal Palace, Daniel Munoz is doubtful after missing the last match against Fulham, and Caleb Kporha will definitely be absent.

Although Crystal Palace is clearly the stronger side, this match is unlikely to feature a lot of goals. The Shels are capable of defending well and frustrating the visitors. However, the Eagles are expected to put on a professional display and score a couple of goals to leave with three points.

Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.54 on 1xBet

A sturdy Palace defence

Across all competitions, the Eagles have kept eight clean sheets away from home and have only lost three of 12 matches. They have successfully prevented Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Dynamo Kyiv from scoring on their home turf, which is not an easy feat. Therefore, Shelbourne’s attackers will face a difficult challenge.

Also, the home side are yet to score in the UCL this season. Playing against players such as Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guéhi makes it difficult to change that statistic. Moreover, Nathaniel Clyne is likely to start, given Munoz’s absence over the weekend.

While the home side may make the game difficult for Palace at times, they’re unlikely to score. Oliver Glasner’s men have been very solid this season and have been particularly efficient in away matches.

Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace Bet 2: Both teams to score – no - at odds of 2.18 on 1xBet

Jean-Philippe Mateta ready to score

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored seven goals in the Premier League and has registered 11 G/A across all competitions. However, he hasn’t found the net in the Conference League just yet.

Despite this, the Frenchman is playing well. He got an assist in both of their last two European matches and has been a key figure in the team’s success. This match is the perfect opportunity for him to score his first goal in the tournament.

Of course, Palace have other dangerous players, such as Eddie Nketiah, who’ll be eager to play after scoring against Fulham. Even with Ismaila Sarr out injured, the visitors have plenty of talented players. However, Mateta remains the biggest goal threat, and he will view this match as a big opportunity to score.

Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace Bet 3: Jean-Philippe Mateta as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.50 on 1xBet

+