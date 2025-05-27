River Plate vs Universitario Predictions: The Visitors to Find the Net

We’ve got three River Plate vs Universitario predictions for their final Copa Libertadores group game on Wednesday, the 28th of May.

+

River Plate vs Universitario Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for River Plate vs Universitario

BTTS - Yes 2 .02 with BetWinner

Universitario exact goals - one 2.35 with BetWinner

1x2 - Draw 4.76 with BetWinner

We expect a 1-1 draw.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

River Plate will be disappointed as they were knocked out of the Apertura playoffs by Platense last week. With Boca Juniors and Racing Club already out of the competition, they would have backed themselves to go all the way to the title.

However, they must bounce back and focus on the final group game in the Copa Libertadores. Thankfully, they’ve already booked a spot in the next round after their unbeaten run in Group B.

The Buenos Aires club will host Peruvian champions Universitario at the Estadio Monumental early Wednesday morning.

Marcelo Gallardo will likely to make changes ahead of this game to keep his squad fresh to become South American champions for the first time since 2018.

With a two-point lead over Independiente del Valle, Universitario only need one point to join their hosts in the next round - unless the third-placed Ecuadorian outfit can put four past compatriots, Barcelona SC.

Since the travelling party last beat River in this competition in 1967, victory in Argentina on Wednesday morning will be a tough task. However, there’s no doubt the Peruvian champions will give their best effort considering the stakes.

Probable Lineups for River Plate vs Universitario

River Plate Expected Lineup: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, Martinez Quarta, Acuna; Fernandez, Perez, Lanzini; Mastantuono, Driussi, Colidio

Universitario Expected Lineup: Britos; Polo, Corzo, Riveros, Di Benedetto, Inga; Concha, Urena, Carabali; Valera, Flores

Goals at Both Ends Expected in Buenos Aires

The home side have been potent in the final third in the Copa Libertadores this season, as they’ve scored 12 goals, with only Racing Club scoring more (13).

They’ve averaged 2.4 goals per game in this competition but have shipped six goals across their five matches this season. That could give La U hope of piercing the home defence during the week.

Also, recent history suggests River Plate are vulnerable at the back, conceding at least once in four of their last five outings. In fact, both teams have scored in 80% of their previous five matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Universitario have seen both teams score in 50% of their Liga 1 Apertura away matches this season.

River Plate vs Universitario Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 2.02 with BetWinner

Recent Trend to Continue

An interesting fact about the visiting team is that they’ve scored just as much as they’ve conceded in this competition (GF 3, GA 3).

In their six domestic fixtures on the road this term, they’ve scored exactly seven goals, which is an average of 1.17 goals per game. Meanwhile, La U have blanked in their opening two group games but found the net exactly once in the next three matches in the competition.

With a potentially changed home team, the visitors might find the back of the net on Wednesday morning.

River Plate vs Universitario Betting Tip 2: Universitario exact goals - one 2.35 with BetWinner

LA U to End on a High

Although they’ve already secured the top spot in Group B, River hope to end this stage of the Copa Libertadores unbeaten. Moreover, it’s difficult to see the Peruvians leave with three points in front of a partisan crowd at the Estadio Monumental.

Los Millonarios have won 1-0 in their reverse fixture, making it three wins from the last four head-to-heads in this competition. Since Universitario's spot in the next round is still uncertain, our River Plate vs Universitario predictions suggest that they will give their all to secure a draw at least.