Morocco vs Mali predictions: Regragui aims for victory

Our betting expert expects the hosts to capitalise on home advantage and secure their second consecutive victory in Group A.

Best bets for Morocco vs Mali

Overs/ unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

Halftime/ fulltime - Morocco/ Morocco at odds of 2.16 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Ayoub El Kaabi at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Morocco 2-0 Mali

Morocco 2-0 Mali Goalscorers prediction: Morocco: Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz

Morocco were nervous in the opening game of their home 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. It took the home side a while to finally find their rhythm, but not before Soufiane Rahimi missed from the penalty spot after just 11 minutes.

Walid Regragui’s men recovered in the second period and saw off Comoros 2-0, securing their first win of the campaign. The Atlas Lions will depend on their home crowd in Rabat as they attempt to secure another victory.

Winning on Boxing Day is crucial as it will aid the hosts’ chances of facing a third-place qualifier in the next round. The home side are still without their captain Achraf Hakimi and lost Roman Saiss early doors in their opener.

Fortunately, Morocco have squad depth, so many of their talented players will be ready to step in on Friday. Mali are likely disappointed after surrendering their 1-0 lead to Zambia in their opening game. That equaliser in second-half stoppage time was a setback, but earning one point is not the worst outcome with two games remaining.

Unfortunately, the Eagles are often considered dark horses and have never lifted the AFCON trophy. However, they have a talented squad, filled with technically gifted players, who are aiming to progress further than their six historical semi-finals.

Probable lineups for Morocco vs Mali

Morocco expected lineup: Bono, Mazraoui, Aguerd, El Yamiq, Salah-Eddine, El Aynaoui, Ambrabt, Ounahi, Diaz, El Kaabi, Saibari

Mali expected lineup: Diarra, W. Coulibaly, Diaby, Fofana, Dante, Sangare, Dieng, L. Doumbia, Sinayoko, Nene, Toure

Morocco’s strong defence

The main strength of Regragui’s Morocco team is their solid defense. They boast Africa’s best player, captain Achraf Hakimi, who was unavailable in their last match. It is uncertain if he will return for the Boxing Day game, but the hosts are still difficult to break down.

The Atlas Lions kept clean sheets in 11 of their last 15 internationals, a testament to Regragui’s hard work (73%). Additionally, the hosts are on a run of shutting out opponents in their last nine home fixtures.

Mali failed to score in two of their most recent five outings. However, they haven’t breached the home defence since 2013, registering three consecutive blanks against Morocco. Furthermore, each of Morocco’s last four AFCON fixtures produced fewer than three goals. The same statistic applies to four of Mali’s last five matches in all competitions.

Hosts to control the game

Morocco’s 2-1 win in the previous match meant that the Atlas Lions extended their unbeaten run. The North Africans are now on an 18-game undefeated streak, winning a staggering 17 of those matches. They haven’t lost a competitive match at home in the last 16 years.

The Atlas Lions registered back-to-back wins to start their AFCON tournament in two of the last three editions. Unbeaten in their last four outings, Mali won’t be swept aside easily. The Eagles lost only one of their last six games in this tournament.

However, Tom Saintfiet’s side have a clear weakness for playing away from home. They’ve recorded only one win in their last six fixtures on foreign soil, which will concern the visiting fans. Additionally, Mali have won only one of the last seven matches against Morocco, while the hosts have won four of those games.

Considering Mali’s recent record, Morocco have a good chance to control the game from the start. The visitors have seen the halftime result replicated at full time in their last four outings. This suggests Morocco could lead at 45 minutes and the 90-minute mark.

El Kaabi to make an impact

Ayoub El Kaabi came off the bench against Comoros and spent 26 minutes on the pitch. However, he made a significant impact, scoring the second goal within under 10 minutes of his introduction.

It was a spectacular goal, as the Olympiacos forward scored with an overhead kick that could be a contender for the goal of the tournament. El Kaabi is one of the older players. However, Regragui should be forced to include him in the starting XI after the performance he delivered.

El Kaabi has now scored six goals in his last seven appearances for both club and country. He’s likely to cause the Malian defence issues, whether he starts or comes on towards the end, as four of his last six goals arrived after the 65th minute.

