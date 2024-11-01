Mathare United vs KCB: The Bankers to maintain their unbeaten run

League leaders KCB will travel to Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi to take on Mathare United as FKF Premier League enters matchday 8.

+

Best Bets for Mathare United vs KCB

KCB to extend their lead at the top of the table to 20 points against Mathare United at odds of @TBA at 1xBet .

Less than three goals to be scored in the match between Mathare United vs KCB, Under 2.5 goals @TBA odds at 1xBet .

KCB to score over 0.5 goals @TBA odds on 1xBet.

We are tipping KCB to secure a 1-0 victory over hosting side Mathare United on Sunday evening.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

KCB continued their good run over the weekend, downing Tusker FC 3-2 at Police Sacco Stadium to extend their lead at the top to 17 points. It was their fifth victory of the season, and they remain among the three teams still unbeaten in the domestic league. It was yet again another tough encounter for the Bankers, but they managed to claim maximum points, with Faruk Shikhalo failing to keep a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Mathare United picked their second win of the season as they beat visiting FC Talanta 2-0. It was a perfect response for the Slum Boyz, who had lost 2-0 to Police FC in the midweek. Cedric Asango and Ellie Asieche were on target for Mathare, sending their team eighth on the log with 8 points.

Ahead of the clash, KCB is the favourite to continue with their dominance over Mathare United.

KCB to continue with their good run in the Kenya Premier League

Mathare United, struggling with inconsistency in the FKF Premier League, will take on KCB, who are unbeaten and leading the table. KCB has been dominating Mathare United whenever they meet in the domestic league and are unbeaten in their last six meetings, winning five matches while drawing just once.

Last season, KCB beat Mathare United home and away, 2-1 at home in the first leg before securing a slim 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

Mathare United vs KCB Bet 1, KCB to win @TBA odds on 1xBet.

KCB to keep a clean sheet against Mathare United

Faruk Shikhalo and his side still lead the charge with the most clean sheets this season. His side is also among the clubs to concede fewer goals. Shikhalo has kept five clean sheets in the first seven opening matches.

KCB have kept three clean sheets against Mathare United in their last four Premier League encounters. We are backing the Bankers to keep another clean sheet this weekend.

Mathare United vs KCB, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @TBA odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Mathare United vs KCB, The Bankers to score at least a goal

In the first seven opening matches, KCB has failed to see the back of the net just twice. Their biggest victory of the season came against Kakamega Homeboyz, as they smashed them 4-1.

KCB has scored at least a single goal in their last six meetings with Mathare United and from the start, we are backing the visitors to keep this trend.