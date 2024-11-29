Mara Sugar vs Gor Mahia Predictions: Gor Mahia to Bounce Back

Mara Sugar will host the K’Ogallo boys at the Awendo Green stadium. Gor Mahia will be seeking to bounce back after a loss to Bandari FC.

+

Mara Sugar sits 2nd in the Kenya Premier League while Gor Mahia the 8th with 3 matches behind. Gor Mahia will be seeking to climb up the table

Best Bets for Mara Sugar vs Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia to Win, 2.28 odds on 1xBet , giving a 43.8% chance of victory for K’Ogallo.

, giving a 43.8% chance of victory for K’Ogallo. Both Teams to Score - Yes, TBA odds on 1xBet , representing _% probability of a low-scoring game.

, representing _% probability of a low-scoring game. Austin Odhiambo to Score Anytime, TBA odds on 1xBet, equating to a_% chance of the Gor Mahia midfielder finding the net.

We are tipping Gor Mahia to Win this match with a score line of 1-2.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Gor Mahia to Win Away from Home

The Mara Sugar has been quite a strong team at their own ground that has seen them in second position at the Premier League table with 4 wins, 4 draws, and 2 losses. Mara Sugar have scored an average of 1 goal per game at home with an average of 3.67 shots on target meaning they cannot maintain effective attacking pressure during the match. On the defensive end as well, they have conceded five goals in their home matches. However, their strategy is weak when it comes to attacking pace as they struggle against speedy transitions. This will be a chance for Gor Mahia, who are known to be effective in transitions to leverage on gaps and secure a win.

Gor Mahia currently sits in 8th position, but are 2 matches behind Mara Sugar. They have scored 1.33 goals away from home on average which indicates that their attack remains solid even while away. While their recent loss to Bandari indicates signs of weakness, Austin Odhiambo and Musa Masika have the capabilities to exploit Mara Sugars’ defense weakness.

Bet1: Gor Mahia to Win, TBA odds on 1xBet

Both Teams to Find the Net

Both Mara Sugar and Gor Mahia have been able to score while playing home and away respectively. This hints at a high probability of both sides scoring. Mara Sugar has performed well in their home matches, managing to score an average of 0.8 goals. Despite the performance and being at the top of the league, their defense has not been strong, which has had them concede at least a goal during home matches.

Gor Mahia, sitting in eighth place which can be attributed to fewer matches played, remains a threat with 1.33 goals per game away from home. Gor Mahia has not been good at keeping clean sheets, which makes them vulnerable to attacks from Mara Sugar. This is our safest bet option and we predict that Gor Mahia will win with 2 goals against 1 from Mara Sugar.

Bet2: Both Teams to Score - Yes, TBA odds on 1xBet

Austin Odhiambo to Score Anytime

This season, Austin Odhiambo has been one of the best-performing players for Gor Mahia having scored two goals, and actively giving goal assists. Such a skill set makes him a prime candidate to net in this match. His capability of finding space in defensive formations as was the case against Mathare United and Poster Rangers.

Mara Sugar’s home defense to some degree is solid, but it has been exposed on the fast breaks and counterattacks. Such situations are ideal for Odhiambo, who is known for getting into the right spots and picking his way through tough defenses. Gor Mahia has been scoring an average of 1.33 goals per away match, and we predict that this match will present Odhiambo with several chances to score a goal.