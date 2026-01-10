Manchester United vs Brighton predictions: An entertaining cup tie

Our betting expert expects this match to see a goalfest, with United ultimately coming out on top at Old Trafford.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Brighton

Manchester United to win at odds of 1.81 on BetWinner

Both teams to score at odds of 1.49 on BetWinner

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist at odds of 1.80 on BetWinner

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Manchester United 3-2 Brighton

Goalscorers Prediction - Manchester United: Benjamin Sesko, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha - Brighton: Danny Welbeck

Manchester United’s recent difficulties have been extensively documented. A draw against Leeds United marked the end of Ruben Amorim’s tenure at the club, following a 1-1 result against a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers side. Darren Fletcher has since taken over as interim manager, but the team recorded a third consecutive draw after relinquishing a 2-1 lead to finish level with Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion arrive at Old Trafford for this FA Cup fixture in inconsistent form. While they secured a commendable 1-1 away draw against Manchester City during the week, they have recorded only one victory in their last eight matches. Additionally, they managed just two clean sheets during that eight-game period, which may give the home side confidence in their scoring ability.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Brighton

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Dorgu, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mount, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, van Hecke, De Cuyper, Ayari, Gomez, Kadioglu, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

Red Devils out on top

Although Manchester United have won only two of their last eight Premier League matches, they continue to score regularly and have suffered only two home defeats all season. Given Brighton’s struggles when playing away from home, the hosts are considered the favorites for this encounter.

The Red Devils do have some big absentees, though. Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined. However, the squad was bolstered by the midweek return of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, and Kobbie Mainoo.

Meanwhile, Brighton will be without Carlos Baleba due to the AFCON, with Solly March, Stefanos Tzimas, and possibly Yankuba Minteh sidelined by injury. Although the visitors have frequently challenged the Red Devils in recent years, Manchester United won the October meeting 4-2, and a similar outcome is expected here.

Manchester United vs Brighton Bet 1: Manchester United to win at odds of 1.81 on BetWinner

Old Trafford fireworks

As previously mentioned, their previous head-to-head a few months ago produced six goals. Furthermore, there have been over 2.5 goals scored in all but one of their last five clashes since the start of the 2023/24 campaign. Historically, these sides have rarely played out goalless matches, with only two 0-0 draws recorded since their first meeting in 1909.

While this isn’t a Premier League fixture, league statistics highlight the scoring trends of both teams. Manchester United have participated in more games where both teams scored than any other side this season (16), with Brighton following closely at 14. Both teams have found the net in each of their last three meetings.

Manchester United vs Brighton Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.49 on BetWinner

The return of a key playmaker

Bruno Fernandes remains one of the most influential players for Manchester United. Before sustaining a hamstring injury, he had contributed 12 goals and assists in 17 appearances this season. He returned to the lineup against Burnley on Wednesday, providing the assist for Benjamin Sesko’s opening goal.

Interim manager Darren Fletcher confirmed that Fernandes was substituted only to manage his fitness following his injury, suggesting he is ready to start again. The Portuguese midfielder has previously won this competition and will be eager to contribute further. Whether he scores or provides assists, he is expected to be central to Manchester United's offensive efforts.

Fabian Hürzeler will be very wary of the threat posed by the 31-year-old, as his team attempt to prevent Bruno from scoring.

Manchester United vs Brighton Bet 3: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist at odds of 1.80 on BetWinner

