Manchester United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners expected to overcome Old Trafford pain

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the crunch Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Manchester United are in danger of their worst finish in Premier League history after they were humbled by Crystal Palace 4-0 on Monday night.

However, United can still make a play for seventh and hope that Chelsea slip up somewhere along the way to the end of the campaign.

But that’s easier said than done, especially with title-chasing Arsenal set to visit Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

The Gunners have suffered heartache many times at the Theatre of Dreams but this is their opportunity to banish some of those demons.

Mikel Arteta’s side enter this fixture as heavy favourites, an indication of how much progression Arsenal have made under the Spaniard.

With Manchester City playing on Saturday, Arsenal might already be behind the eight-ball before they step onto the hallowed turf at Old Trafford.

The north London side must remain focused and do what they’ve done all season to leave Manchester with three points.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 2.4 with 22Bet

Matchbet & totals - Both Teams To Score + Total Over 3.5 - Yes @ 2.28 with 22Bet

Player to be carded - Manchester United Player To Get Red Card - Yes @ 6 with 22Bet

All odds are courtesy of 22Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

An instrumental attacking figure

Kai Havertz has proven a nuisance to opposition defences this season. He’s grown into the centre-forward role, which has seen the Gunners thrive through his physicality.

The German can do a bit of everything as he demonstrated his pace and finishing against Chelsea while capitalising on his height to head home in the north London derby.

He might be a handful for a makeshift Manchester United defence and after scoring three goals in as many games, Havertz could get some joy from the host’s ragged backline.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Kai Havertz @ 2.4 with 22Bet

Goals expected at the Theatre of Dreams

Manchester United have already suffered 13 league defeats, more than any campaign since 1989/90. They’ve been beaten five times in 17 home games this season (29%).

The Gunners have won just one of their previous 16 league visits to United but have scored in their last nine trips.

However, Arteta’s men are in scintillating form having lost only three away league games this term. They’re also on a four-game winning run and won the last two head-to-heads.

The hosts failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine competitive matches so facing the league’s most potent attack spells trouble.

The home side has scored exactly three goals in each of the last five head-to-heads between these two with all fixtures producing more than three goals on the day.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & totals - Both Teams To Score + Total Over 3.5 - Yes @ 2.28 with 22Bet

In the ref’s book

There was some good news for Erik ten Hag during the week with the return of Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford to training.

However, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Rafael Varane and Victor Lindelof are some of the defenders still in the treatment room.

As a result, Jonny Evans should feature from the first whistle here but he’s facing a dynamic and quick front three of Arsenal.

Evans recorded a career-high seven bookings against the Gunners and considering what he has to deal with on Sunday, he’s in line to get his name taken.