Manchester City vs Leeds predictions: Pep Guardiola’s men must react

Our betting expert is tipping a return to winning ways for City after a rough couple of results. The visitors are struggling.

+

Best bets for Man City vs Leeds

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Phil Foden to score or assist at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Man City 3-0 Leeds

Goalscorers Prediction - Man City: Erling Haaland x2, Phil Foden

Manchester City struggled last week. Firstly, they lost ground on Arsenal and were leapfrogged by Chelsea following a loss to Newcastle United, and then they were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen. However, they’ve got an excellent chance to bounce back and return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been struggling for a while. They’ve lost five of their last six matches and haven’t kept a clean sheet since August. Additionally, Daniel Farke’s men have won only one away game all season. This is a victory that came against last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, which is not a very significant achievement.

Probable lineups for Man City vs Leeds

Man City expected lineup: Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Cherki, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Nmecha

Struggles on the road

While Man City have recorded a couple of poor results, they’re still a side that have many quality players. Aside from the loss to Leverkusen, they’ve been very strong at home, winning seven of nine games across all competitions. They have also kept four clean sheets in those games, including one against Liverpool earlier this month.

Conversely, Leeds’ away form has been very poor. They’ve only won a total of three matches all season and are winless in their last three away games. Moreover, they have conceded in nine consecutive games, both at home and away. The visitors would undoubtedly cause a huge upset if they win this match.

Both sides have relatively few injury concerns; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and Anton Stach are the only significant players missing, and the latter may even play for Leeds this weekend. With so many options available, the home side are expected to dominate the game, and the visitors are likely to struggle to create any chances.

Man City vs Leeds Bet 1: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

Second half fireworks expected

Leeds’ biggest weakness this season has been their inability to stay focused for the entire 90 minutes. If games were stopped at halftime, they would be 11th in the table, rather than 18th. They’ve only scored two goals after the break, and conceded almost double that amount.

Meanwhile, City have regularly performed better in the second half. They lead the halftime table and have scored 10 times in the final 30 minutes of matches. Patience could be an advantage for them against the Whites at the Etihad.

Therefore, it is reasonable to expect the game to open up after halftime, with the home side almost certain to secure victory. City’s attackers will have many opportunities to find the net.

Man City vs Leeds Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Finding value in front of goal

Erling Haaland is the most likely player to score, but as expected, there is little value in betting on him. Instead, there is more value in Phil Foden in the goal/assist market. Although the 25-year-old hasn’t contributed as much as he would have preferred in the league this season, he has recorded 11 G/A across 20 matches.

As he prepares to face one of the leakiest backlines in the division, he’ll be eager to add to his tally. The Cityzens have plenty of attacking options that Leeds will need to be wary of, and they’ll likely struggle to defend them. Foden has the potential to cause problems in this match, and he has done it before.