Leeds vs Manchester United predictions: A feisty Roses rivalry ahead

Leeds haven’t beaten the Red Devils since 2010, but we can see them springing an upset at Elland Road.

Best bets for Leeds vs Man Utd

Leeds to win at odds of 2.826 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.939 on Betway

Take a moment to learn all about the 1xBet welcome offer designed exclusively for new Kenyan members.

If you haven't joined 1xBet yet, we make starting easy! Explore our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide to ensure a quick and effortless sign-up process.

Ready to make your first deposit? Discover the very top welcome bonuses and exclusive sign-up promotions available right now across all leading bookmakers in Kenya.



If you require more in-depth betting tips and expert analysis, check our popular Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Leeds 2-1 Man Utd

Goalscorers Prediction - Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach - Man Utd: Matheus Cunha

Leeds United have had a difficult run of fixtures of late. Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool twice and Sunderland away in the space of eight matches is an unenviable run. But beating the Blues, drawing with the Reds and thumping Crystal Palace will have done them the world of good.

The mood has shifted at Manchester United once again. The Red Devils have only lost two of their last 13 matches, but a dire performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers left a sour taste. They do, however, begin 2026 in sixth place, and within touching distance of the Champions League places.

Probable lineups for Leeds vs Man Utd

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Gudmundsson, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Man Utd expected lineup: Lammens, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dalot, Dorgu, Cunha, Mount, Sesko

A rare Roses rivalry win for Yorkshire

Leeds United can take hope from Manchester United’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. The Red Devils looked entirely beatable against the worst team in the Premier League right now, and the Whites have been strong at home, too. Leeds haven’t beaten their Roses rivals since 2010, but we can see that changing here.

Joe Rodon picked up an injury against Sunderland and could miss out, while Sean Longstaff and Daniel James also remain sidelined. United have an even longer list of absentees. Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are all doubts. It remains to be seen if any of them will be able to turn out at Elland Road.

So with home advantage and a bit of form, coupled with the Red Devils’ issues, we can see a Leeds victory on the horizon.

Leeds vs Man Utd Bet 1: Leeds to win at odds of 2.826 on 1xBet

Plenty of action at both ends

Not a single team in the Premier League this season has been involved in more games where both teams have scored than United have. It’s happened in 74% of their matches, and away from home, that figure jumps to 89%. 78% of Leeds’ matches at Elland Road this season have seen both teams score. It’s not hard to see this one having goals at both ends.

United have had some real issues defensively. Their record of 29 goals conceded is the seventh-worst in the division. The Whites are one of the six that have conceded more, though, and we can see them causing each other plenty of problems on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a handful. The ex-Everton man is in inspired form and has scored against United previously.

Leeds vs Man Utd Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on 1xBet

Expect a few goals

Building on the Both Teams To Score market, it makes sense to look at goals in general for this clash in Yorkshire. Only Manchester City have been involved in more games with over 2.5 goals than Leeds this season. No team has seen a higher percentage of their home matches see over 2.5 goals than Leeds. There have been 4+ goals scored in each of their last three fixtures at Elland Road, too

Meanwhile, United’s away games have been great fun for the neutral this season - 89% of them have resulted in over 2.5 goals being scored. Daniel Farke will see plenty of ways in as he looks for what would be a massive win for his side. Ruben Amorim will be in the same boat.

Leeds vs Man Utd Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.939 on1xBet

+