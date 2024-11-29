KCB vs Bidco United Predictions: KCB to Extend Their Lead

KCB will host Bidco United as they look to extend their strong home record and maintain their top position in the Kenya Premier League.

+

Best Bets for KCB vs Bidco United

KCB to Win, TBA odds on 1xBet , translating to a __% chance of the Bankers securing the win.

, translating to a __% chance of the Bankers securing the win. Over 2.5 Match Goals , TBA odds on 1xBet , giving a __%chance of both teams scoring.

, giving a __%chance of both teams scoring. Francis Kahiroto Score Anytime, TBA odds on 1xBet, equating to a __% chance of the striker scoring.

We are tipping KCB to Win and Score two or more goals in this match.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

KCB to Leverage on Home Advantage

KCB’s superiority has been reinforced by their good run in the home grounds this season. They have won 5 out of the 6 home games at Nyayo Stadium. They have scored an average of 1.6 goals and have a solid defense, having only conceded 5 goals in all the KPL 10 matches. KCB boasts a strong midfield composed of tactical players and has been able to overcome difficult defenses, which gives them the edge over Bidco United.

Bidco on the other hand, has not performed well in away fixtures, it has lost 3 of its last 5 away matches. Their defensive flaws are clear in their last 10 matches where they have conceded 7 goals. The weak defense makes them susceptible to KCB’s quick counter-attacks. KCB is likely to enjoy possession and patiently look out for the gaps to take advantage of.

Bet 1: KCB to Win, TBA odds on 1xBet

High Scoring Encounter Expected

The KCB forward play has been remarkable, netting more than 1.6 goals on average in their last matches. Though Bidco has displayed some good play, they have found it hard to penetrate organized defensive setups and their away performance has been quite poor. We are not ruling out their chances of scoring, we are predicting that they will at least secure a goal. Since KCB has a strong attack, and Bidco is quite weak in attack, this will be another high-scoring match for KCB with more than 2.5 goals.

Bet 2: Over 2.5 Match Goals, TBA odds on 1xBet

KCB’s Best Striker Poised for Another Goal

KCB’s Francis Kahiro has been exceptional this season, scoring 6 goals so far, and is currently the top scorer. The movement and the finishing of Francis Kahiro have been key to KCB’s attacking prowess, particularly at home, where he benefits from the ball being provided from the sides. The weaknesses of Bidco’s defense have mostly been taken advantage of by more physical attacking players, leading to several goals scored against them during fixtures with more superior teams. Since KCB is expected to have most of the possession and make several attempts, their leading goal scorer is likely to add to his tally.