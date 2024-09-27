Gor Mahia vs Mathare United: K’Ogalo to claim maximum points

Mathare United will be up against the defending champions Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Saturday in the FKF Premier League encounter.

Best Bets for Gor Mahia vs Mathare United

Gor Mahia to kick off their campaign with a win against Mathare United with a 55% win probability.

At least two goals to be scored in the match between Gor Mahia and Mathare United, Over 1.5 with a 70% probability.

We are tipping Gor Mahia to secure a 2-1 victory over visiting Mathare United on Saturday evening.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Gor Mahia will be featuring in the FKF Premier League for the first time this season as they’ve been participating in the CAF Champions League. K’Ogalo were knocked out of the CAF Champions League qualifiers over the weekend as they lost 3-0 on both legs, 6-0 on aggregate to Al Alhy.

The Green Army, who won the league last season with 73 points, eight above second placed Tusker FC will begin their journey against newly promoted Mathare United. Gor Mahia finished the season in style with a 4-3 victory over Bidco United.

Mathare United are still hunting for their first win of the season, and will make an attempt to register their first victory against the defending champions on Saturday. The Slum Boys kicked off their campaign with a heavy defeat, 4-0 loss to AFC Leopards. This damaging result was followed by a barren draw against Kakamega Homeboyz before settling for a 1-1 scoreline with Sofapaka last weekend.

At the start of last year, these two teams met twice in the league, with Mathare United beating Gor Mahia 2-1 before losing the reverse fixture with the same scoreline.

Gor Mahia to start FKF PL campaign with a win

Leonardo Neiva’s men have been dominant for the past seasons, and since 2012, they’ve failed to win the league only twice, Tusker FC winning both titles. Mathare United will now be facing a wounded and ready to get back to winning ways side this weekend.

Gor Mahia have lost only a single game to Mathare United in their last six encounters, winning the rest.

Gor Mahia vs Mathare United Bet 1, Gor Mahia to win

No clean sheet for both Gor Mahia and Mathare United

In the last ten matches in all competitions, Gor Mahia have managed to keep only a single clean sheet. Against Mathare United, they’ve managed three clean sheets out of six games in the Kenyan Premier League.

Meanwhile, Mathare United have kept only a single clean sheet in their last three matches in all competitions. A trend of both teams scoring is likely to happen this weekend.

Gor Mahia vs Mathare United, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - Yes.

Goals, Gor Mahia vs Mathare United to produce at least 2

Clashes between Gor Mahia and Mathare United have always produced goals regardless of which team is home. In the last six fixtures, at least two goals have been produced in four of those encounters.