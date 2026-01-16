Egypt vs Nigeria predictions: Eagles to soar once again

Our betting expert expects this game to feature plenty of action, with Nigeria to come out on top based on previous stats.

Best bets for Egypt vs Nigeria

BTTS - No at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 2.26 on 1xBet

Winning margin - Nigeria to win by one goal at odds of 4.20 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Egypt 0-1 Nigeria

Egypt 0-1 Nigeria Goalscorers prediction: Nigeria: Victor Osimhen

From being one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt have had to settle for contesting the bronze medal. Some suggest the Pharaohs were quite fortunate to qualify from their group and to have come this far.

They’ve struggled to find a degree of fluency that’s required of a team that can go on to win AFCON. While they won their first two games were victorious, they required a late goal and a penalty.

Hossam Hassan’s men needed extra time to beat Benin, and they just managed to edge past Cote d’Ivoire, 3-2 in the quarter-final. They lost their match against Senegal 1-0, which is how they find themselves competing for third place.

However, another formidable opponent, Nigeria, awaits them. The Super Eagles enjoyed a perfect record at this AFCON, and enter this game unbeaten across 90 minutes. They were also the top scorers in the group stage, and seemed like they were on course to add another African title to their name.

However, Eric Chelle’s men played against the hosts, Morocco, in the semi-final, a task that was always going to be difficult. Against the home crowd, the West African nation held off the Atlas Lions for 120 minutes, after which the match was decided by penalties.

While there’s no shame in losing the semi-final on penalties, the Nigerians would have hoped that Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi stepped up to take one. Although the Super Eagles were defeated, they can still leave with their heads held high.

Probable lineups for Egypt vs Nigeria

Egypt expected lineup: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh, Attia, Fathi, Adel, Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Onyeka, Onyedika, Iwobi, Lookman, Osimhen, Adams

Offensive struggles

Despite having the likes of Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah in their ranks, Egypt have found it tough to get on the scoresheet. They’ve failed to score in two of their last four matches. There’s an indication that the North African side struggle to score against more renowned defences.

Nigeria are likely disappointed to have failed to score against the Moroccans, given their fierce attack. However, they’ve managed to score a dozen goals across their previous five outings.

Chelle’s charges have also kept the opposition out in each of their last three fixtures, highlighting their defensive resilience. Both sides have had three of their last five matches produce goals for only one team or none at all.

Historically, three of the last four head-to-heads saw just one of these two nations find the back of the net. With Egypt blanking in two of their previous three clashes with Nigeria, they have a chance of doing so again in this match.

Egypt vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Eagles with momentum

Nigeria clearly have the momentum heading into this fixture, as they haven’t been beaten inside regulation time at this AFCON. Losing on penalties won’t dent decreased confidence going into this third-place playoff.

Meanwhile, Egypt were on a six-game unbeaten run before they lost to Senegal in the semi-final. Therefore, there’s a chance that their confidence has decreased for this fixture. Additionally, the Pharaohs have not been at their best in this tournament.

Chelle’s men should capitalise on that, and the fact that they beat the Egyptians when they last met at AFCON 2021. Taking friendlies into account, both teams won two of their last five head-to-heads, while one ended in a draw.

However, Nigeria should win and secure third place based on form.

Egypt vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 2.26 on 1xBet

Small margins of the past

Nigeria have scored plenty of goals in the group stage. However, they managed only two goals against stronger teams such as Algeria and were unable to breach the Moroccan defence.

It’s worth noting that five of their last seven matches produced a winner by one goal. Moreover, this fixture has been close and usually ended 1-0 for either of these teams in three of their last four head-to-heads.

Meanwhile, all four of their most recent meetings ended in a victory for either side, but by a solitary goal. Considering the quality of both squads, this match is likely to result in a low-scoring affair, with the Super Eagles winning 1-0.

Egypt vs Nigeria Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Nigeria to win by one goal at odds of 4.20 on 1xBet

