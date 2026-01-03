Egypt vs Benin predictions: Time to step up or risk being knocked out

Our betting expert expects Egypt’s fluidity to evade them on Monday, as they eke out a result against Benin.

Best bets for Egypt vs Benin

1x2 - Egypt at odds of 1.542 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 1.587 on 1xBet

Winning margin - Egypt to win by one goal at odds of 3.70 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Egypt 1-0 Benin

Goalscorers prediction: Egypt: Mohamed Salah

Touted as one of the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt looked set to secure their eighth title before the tournament. They have the squad and manager to go all the way and ease the pain of second-place finishes in 2017 and 2021.

But if we had to be honest about the Pharaohs at this competition, they’ve been way below par. Some would say they were lucky to leave with three points in their first two group games. Mo Salah’s late strike snatched maximum points for them against Zimbabwe.

And it was the Liverpool man’s dubious penalty that helped Egypt finally beat South Africa after six failed attempts in a row. Hossam Hassan’s men must find the best versions of themselves if they’re to live up to the bill and win another AFCON.

The North Africans could only muster a draw in their final group game against Angola. However, it must be noted that Hassan’s team had undergone significant changes since their qualification status was already secured.

Benin qualified as one of the four best third-ranked teams in the competition, scooping third place, despite losing two of their group games. Gernot Rohr will be aiming to make Benin’s fifth appearance at AFCON a successful one.

History was already made when Benin beat Botswana in their second game, their first-ever triumph at AFCON. They reached the quarter-finals in 2019, becoming the first team to reach that stage without winning a game. However, they’ll be looking to upset the applecart on Monday evening.

Probable lineups for Egypt vs Benin

Egypt expected lineup: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hamdi, Attia, Zizo, Fathy, Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet

Benin expected lineup: Dandjinou, Ouorou, Verdon, Tidjani, Roche, Imourane, Samadou, Tosin, Dodo, Olaitan, Mounie

Undeniable Pharaoh quality

Despite delivering some wobbly performances, Egypt are still favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition. The Pharaohs are on a run of three consecutive wins and a draw, which they gained the last time out.

In contrast, the Cheetahs enter this game on the back of just one win in their last five internationals. There’s no middle ground for Benin, as their last 10 outings delivered six defeats and four victories.

But it’s Africa’s most successful nation that dominates the head-to-head record. Egypt are unbeaten in all four of their previous clashes with Benin. The Pharaohs won their three most recent meetings, the most recent of which was in 2010.

With the quality available in their squad, one of the tournament favourites, Egypt, should edge out Benin in this crucial fixture.

Cheetahs’ struggle to strike

Hassan’s men have now registered back-to-back clean sheets, and could well secure another in this round-of-16 clash. Only one or no team has scored in three of Egypt’s last five internationals, increasing the likelihood of the same happening here.

Benin’s problems are up front, where they’ve only scored once across their previous five matches. In fact, four of the last five matches saw the Cheetahs blank, and only one team found the back of the net in all five games.

The most recent head-to-head took place in the 2010 edition of AFCON, where Egypt walked out 2-0 winners. The North Africans have all the tools available to them to prevent a Benin goal on Monday.

One goal to decide the game

Typically, Egypt win by longer margins, as they’ve defeated Benin by two or more goals in each of their last three head-to-heads. However, the Egyptian side hasn’t yet settled. Their performances have left a lot to be desired.

Players like Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush could provide moments of brilliance, as they have in the group stages so far. As a result, the Pharaohs can get the result they need from a solitary piece of magic.

Both victories at this AFCON came by a one-goal margin for the Egyptians. That shows how fine the margins have been. Three of their previous four outings produced a one-goal triumph (75%), increasing the chances for another win by a fine margin.

+