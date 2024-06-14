ChezaCash Review | Expert Evaluation of the Top Betting Site

Create an account with ChezaCash to place bets. See our ChezaCash review of the betting features, payment methods, and promotions.

Licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya (BCLB), ChezaCash is one of the country's legal bookmakers. With a standard betting site and mobile app, players can easily sign up, fund their account, and place a bet.

Thanks to the interesting design, players can easily navigate the platform to play games on the go. The bookie also has a live section for users to bet on ongoing games.

To help you understand more the functions of the bookie, we’ve created the pros and cons we found below.

Pros Cons Registration bonus available for first 3 deposits The mobile app is unavailable for iOS users Over 30 sports markets Limited payment methods Top casino games Live streaming is unavailable

🔍 What Is Our Review of ChezaCash?

Our research confirms that ChezaCash is a top bookmaker with a wide betting market. Its website is compatible with all desktop and mobile devices, and the bookie has a mobile app that provides easier access.

However, we did not find an iOS version for the native app, which lowered how we rated the platform. The new account bonus that covers the first 3 deposits is impressive.

We also love the boosted odds available for pre-games and live betting. Overall, ChezaCash has good features, allowing us to recommend them to new users.

🚀 How to Get Started with ChezaCash?

To get started on ChezaCash, you must register an account. The registration process is straightforward.

After completing our registration on the site, we found that you can complete it within 2 minutes. New customers can create an account on the mobile app or website.

How to Register on ChezaCash?

Here is the step-by-step process to register on ChezaCash.

Go to the ChezaCash website on a phone or PC. Click "Register" at the screen's top right section. Enter your phone number and password. Type in a promo code. Check the box to confirm you're over 18 years old and will abide by the terms and conditions. Tap "Send Registration Code" and enter the code sent to you via SMS. Click "Register," and your account will go live.

How to Log into ChezaCash?

This is how you can log in to your account after signing up:

Visit the betting site or load the betting app. Enter your phone number and password in the top right corner. Click "Login" to access your account.

🎁 What Bonuses Are Available on ChezaCash?

Our review of the promotions page shows that the bookie has a variety of bonuses. This operator is among the few betting sites in Kenya that offer a registration bonus for new customers and rewards for loyal users.

ChezaCash Welcome Bonus

New users will get up to a 450% bonus on their first three deposits. It is available to players who complete the registration process and use the promo code.

The first deposit is worth a 200% bonus, the second is a 150% bonus, and the third is a 100% bonus. The minimum deposit limit is KES 100, which you must use to bet on minimum odds of 1.1.

This welcome bonus carries a 10x wagering requirement. You must wager on multi-bets with at least 5 games, each carrying 1.4 odds on pre-match games only.

Other ChezaCash Bonuses

The betting site also offers bonuses for existing customers. The first is the Multibet boost bonus to get a 600% boost on your multibet selections of pre-match sports events.

Each multibet must have a minimum of 6 games and a maximum of 29 matches, each game carrying at least odds of 1.5.

Another is the Double Deposit Yako Weekly offer, which is available on Fridays only. Customers receive a double of their first deposit up to KES 5,000 when you fund your account with at least KES 100.

You should use your deposit to place a bet carrying at least odds of 1.1 to qualify. To convert the bonus to real money, you must wager the deposit plus bonus 10x on a multibet of 4 games with odds of 1.4 per game.

Note that only 3-way pre-game markets qualify for the offer. The max payout is 5x your bonus and is valid for 24 hours only.

ChezaCash also provides a Refund Ukihata Game Moja bonus. You can get a 100% refund of your stake amount in a free bet when one bet is lost.

It is available to all players who wager at least KES 200 on multi-bets of 10 games with a combined odds of 20. This offer is only valid for Tier A leagues such as the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga.

⚖️ Is ChezaCash Legal in Kenya?

Yes. ChezaCash is legal in Kenya. It is licensed by the Betting Control and License Board of Kenya (BCLB) with the number BK0000299.

🥇 What Betting Options are Available on ChezaCash?

Our ChezaCash review also checked the different betting options available to customers. Our experts found that this operator offers popular betting markets.

Sports Betting

Sports betting on ChezaCash covers a broad market. Our research shows multiple competitions, leagues, and tournaments, both domestic and international, are present on this betting site.

Select from over 30 options, including soccer, basketball, tennis, volleyball, formula 1, golf, table tennis, cricket, etc. We found popular markets like La Liga, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, NBA, and more.

The bookie also provides betting for eSports games. You can choose from options such as Valorant, Starcraft 1, Warcraft, Kings of Glory, and more.

Casino Betting

The casino section includes top titles from leading software providers. It is divided into popular categories like Slots, sports games, and table games.

There is also a “New games” category that provides new casino games.

If you're a Slots fan, check out top titles like Wolf Gold, Mustang Gold, Joker's Jewels, Hot to Burn, and more. Our experts found that the entire collection is available on the mobile version, offering more entertainment.

Live Betting

ChezaCash has a standard live betting section. You will find over 20 games to place live bets daily, covering a diverse market.

Players will also find live feeds and statistics to help them when placing bets. However, our expert reviewers couldn’t find live-streaming services.

Aviator Betting

The analysis we made has shown that the site does not offer Aviator betting as of the time of this guide.

For the time being, players can play the crash game F777 Fighter under virtual sports. We will update this page once the Aviator game is available.

Jackpot Betting

Jackpot betting is another option that enables users to test their prediction skills. Our experts found that you can use the same account for sports and casino betting to play jackpots.

Tap the “Jackpot” button at the top of the homepage to see the available jackpot options.

Virtual Betting

Virtual betting on ChezaCash is diverse. We rate it high as there are multiple betting options, including Keno, Football, IGoal, Platinum Hounds, F777 Fighter, and more. Players can also watch virtual games while playing.

📝 What Are the Reasons to Choose ChezaCash?

We’ve discovered from our review that this operator has unique features you won't find on many betting sites. Here are the reasons we rate ChezaCash highly.

Mobile Betting

The betting site is compatible with all mobile devices. The bookie also has a dedicated app to enhance users' experience.

However, the app is only available for Android users. iOS users can access the betting site using their mobile browser instead.

Active Customer Support

ChezaCash has a responsive customer support unit. Our analysis shows that you can get help through various means, including email, phone lines, and WhatsApp.

Bonuses and Promotions

The bookmaker is popular for its Karibu bonus money. Get up to 450% bonus for your first 3 deposits. This operator also has other promotions for regular customers.

Swift Registration

Part of our ChezaCash review shows how simple it is to get a new account. If you meet the registration requirements, signing up takes up to 2 minutes.

📱 Does ChezaCash Offer a Mobile App?

The bookie offers a mobile app for users to wager on the go. Customers can download it from the website. However, the betting app is only available for Android users.

Our experts tested the app and rated it high for its user-friendly interface. You can create a ChezaCash account quickly on the app and fund it.

🌟 How to Place a Bet on ChezaCash?

Placing bets on ChezaCash is quite simple. We present the step-by-step process below.

Log into your account using your phone number and password and fund your account. Go to the sports, casinos, or other games section you want to play. Select a game and choose the bet type. Go to the bet slip and enter the amount you want to bet with. Click "Bet" to submit it.

Alternatively, place a bet via SMS by sending an SMS with "GAME" to 29030. You will receive pre-matches with their IDS, kick-off time, and odds.

💳 What Payment Methods Are Available on ChezaCash?

ChezaCash has a straightforward payment system. Players can complete their deposit request using Mpesa.

The withdrawal processes are also easy and available using Mpesa. Although the bookie has limited payment options, we rate the available one highly because of the fast processing and confirmation times.

Payment method Minimum Deposit Limit Maximum Deposit Limit MPesa KES 50 KES 100,000 KES 100,000

📞 How to Contact ChezaCash?

You can contact customer support through WhatsApp, phone calls, and SMS. There's also an email option at help@chezacash.com.

We recommend starting with the FAQ section first. Our experts got a faster response using the WhatsApp option.

🆚 How Does ChezaCash Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

ChezaCash is only one of Kenya's best betting sites. Other bookmakers with a wide range of offers are available.

We’ve compared how ChezaCash performs in terms of welcome bonuses to some of them.

ChezaCash vs Dafabet

Dafabet offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to KES 1,000 on your first deposit. This offer is lower than ChezaCash’s package, which is up to your 3rd deposit.

However, their basic requirement to get the offer is the same. Players must make a minimum first deposit of KES 100 to qualify for both the Dafabet and ChezaCash welcome packages.

ChezaCash vs BetAfriq

BetAfriq's registration bonus is limited. You must place a bet first to receive a KSH 1,000 welcome offer, unlike ChezaCash, which gives you 450% on your first three deposits.

However, the BetAfriq welcome bonus has a 72-hour validity period. This is unlike ChezaCash, whose validity period is 48 hours.

ChezaCash vs 1xBet

1xBet has a higher welcome offer of 200% up to 26,000 KES compared to ChezaCash’s karibu bonus. Players may also use half of the 1xBet bonus to play casino games.

Nevertheless, we rate ChezaCash because the offer is spread over your first three deposits. This allows you to explore many betting options.

⭐ What Is Our Final Opinion on ChezaCash?

One of the features that has made ChezaCash stand out is the Karibu bonus. This is because it cuts across a user’s first 3 deposits.

The bookie also offers betting on over 30 sports, with games unavailable on many Kenyan betting sites.

In addition, ChezaCash has eSports, virtuals, jackpot, and casino games, making it a modern sportsbook platform. However, we couldn’t find the Aviator game on the platform.

While the mobile app is limited to Android, our experts confirmed that iOS users will not have issues using the mobile browser option. The customer support is impressive, as they are available 24/7.

❓ ChezaCash Review FAQs

What is ChezaCash?

ChezaCash is a sports betting and casino platform offering multiple betting options. It is licensed by BCLB and enables players 18 and above to create an account.

Is ChezaCash a trustworthy operator?

Yes. ChezaCash is a trustworthy operator with a license from the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya.

What sports are available on ChezaCash?

Over 30 sports are available on the betting site , including soccer, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, dart, eSports, etc.

Is ChezaCash mobile-friendly?

Yes. It has a mobile app for Android users. The website version is also compatible with iOS devices.