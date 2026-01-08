Cameroon vs Morocco predictions: Only one lion can rule the roost

Our betting expert expects the hosts to pull themselves together to overcome a difficult Cameroon on Friday night for a space in the semi-finals.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Cameroon 1-2 Morocco

Cameroon 1-2 Morocco Goalscorers prediction: Cameroon: Christian Kofane; Morocco: Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi

Cameroon have done incredibly well to lay aside their off-field chaos and put together a decent Africa Cup of Nations run. Their former head coach, Marc Brys, was fired just ahead of the tournament in Morocco, but refused to accept it, saying it was not official.

As a result, he submitted a squad list for the competition, and so did Samuel Eto’o, the current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. But David Pagou is the man at the helm and should be credited with getting the Indomitable Lions this far.

The Central African nation qualified through a difficult group, avoiding defeat to set up a last-16 clash with South Africa. They were clinical in that knockout game and walked away with a 2-1 win and a place in the quarters against the pre-tournament favourites and hosts, Morocco.

By their own admission, Morocco’s performances in their home edition of AFCON hasn’t been up to par. They have hardly been at their fluid best since the start of the group stages, but they managed to find a way to win.

Two victories and a draw against a difficult Mali side were enough to see the hosts through to the round of 16, where they met Tanzania. Things were a bit nervy in Rabat when the sides went into the halftime break at 0-0. The Atlas Lions responded and one goal was enough for the hosts to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

In the wild plains of Africa, it’s not uncommon for two lions to challenge each other for ownership of the pride. Here, the Indomitable Lions and Atlas Lions have the prize of a last-four berth waiting in the wings for the winner.

Probable lineups for Cameroon vs Morocco

Cameroon expected lineup: Epassy, Malone Junior, Kotto, Nouhou, Tchamadeu, Avom, Baleba, Yongwa, Mbeumo, Namaso, Kofane

Morocco expected lineup: Bono, Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui, El Khannouss, El Aynaoui, Saibari, Diaz, El Kaabi, Ezzalzouli

History won’t matter, home advantage will

Historically, Cameroon have had the upper hand against Morocco, winning seven of the last 12 meetings. However, there is a huge difference between those Cameroon sides and the one that currently awaits the hosts in Rabat.

Before the start of AFCON, the Indomitable Lions lost two of their four internationals, both defeats coming in World Cup Qualifiers. Under the guidance of Pagou, results have improved but performances remain disappointing.

Home advantage will help Morocco. The Atlas Lions haven’t convinced their supporters so far, but they are currently one of the best teams on the continent.

Their semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup was evidence that Walid Regragui’s charges are ready to compete with the best. They’re on a run of 21 games without defeat, winning 19 of them. The hosts also beat Cameroon in each of their last two meetings, most recently in 2021.

Attacking efficiency

Despite the visitors likely to exit the tournament at this stage, they can hold their heads up high after avoiding defeat so far. Pagou’s men have got the job done, especially in the final third, where they’ve scored six goals in four games.

That is an indication that the Indomitable Lions can trouble the Moroccan defence, even with captain Achraf Hakimi expected to return. A front line led by Christian Kofane and supported by Bryan Mbeumo is bound to create chances and looks good value to score at least once.

Meanwhile, the hosts scored seven goals across their four AFCON fixtures so far. While they’ve kept clean sheets in three of those games, facing an attack like Cameroon’s won’t be easy. Each of the visitors’ last three matches saw both teams score, which is a likely outcome in Friday night’s quarter-final.

Momentum on his side

The hosts currently have two players vying for the Golden Boot award at this year’s AFCON - Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Diaz. The former netted three times, while the latter leads the scoring charts with four goals already.

Diaz has scored in each AFCON game so far, and he has a knack for scoring the winner. The Real Madrid man is always a threat, and it was his goal that was the difference when Morocco faced Tanzania.

Cameroon may find it difficult to restrain him, which makes him a likely candidate to get onto the scoresheet for the fifth game in a row. With momentum firmly behind him, Diaz will take some stopping on Friday.

