Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Predictions: Real’s Relentless Title Run

We’ve got Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano predictions for this La Liga clash between European chasers. Our expert backs a convincing Real Madrid win.

+

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid -1 at odds of 1.39 on BetWinner

Real Madrid HT/FT at odds of 1.70 on BetWinner

A goal scored at 31-45 minutes at odds of 2.17 on BetWinner

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This game is crucial for both teams, with Real pushing for the title and Rayo aiming for a European spot.

The Spanish giants have fallen behind in the title race in recent weeks, while Vallecano have also slipped in their quest for a top-six finish.

Real Madrid were in midweek action against Atletico in the Champions League. Domestically, however, they have only won one of their last five La Liga games. They are much more formidable at home, where they are consistent winners.

Rayo sit just outside the top six currently, having failed to win any of their last three league games. They have struggled on the road as well, winning only two of their last eight away outings in La Liga.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Diaz, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Rayo Vallecano Expected Lineup: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Mumin, Chavarria, Lopez, Ciss, De Frutos, Palazon, Garcia, Camello

Convincing Win for Real

Fresh off a 2-1 midweek win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Real’s next goal is to boost their title challenge.

Eight of their last nine wins in the league have come by at least a two-goal margin. Similarly, all but one of their home league wins this season have been by the same margin.

Real have scored at least twice in nine of their 11 La Liga home games this season as well.

They have won 18 of their 24 home encounters with Rayo, so securing a win shouldn’t be a big issue.

Additionally, 14 of those head-to-head victories were by a margin that exceeded the handicap.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 1: Real Madrid -1 at odds of 1.39 on BetWinner

Another Strong Start from Real

Real have scored before half-time in six successive games, so they have become accustomed to making strong starts.

Four of those six games saw them extend their lead after the break.

No team has led at half-time more often in La Liga than Real Madrid this season, who have done so 13 times.

They have led at the break in seven of their 13 home league games this season. Los Blancos scored 14 goals and conceded a mere three in those first halves.

Real have quite a formidable record when leading at the break, having converted 11 of their 13 half-time leads into victories.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have also led at the break in eight of the last nine head-to-heads they have hosted.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 2: Real Madrid HT/FT at odds of 1.70 on BetWinner

An Interesting Goal Trend Has Developed

An interesting trend has developed in Real’s games lately, with goals being scored between the 31st minute and half-time.

Incredible as it is, 10 of Real’s last 11 home games saw a goal scored in that period, including Tuesday’s Champions League win.

Real were the ones to score in that period in eight of those games, but Atletico grabbed one on Tuesday.

No club in La Liga has netted more goals in that period at home than Real, with eight goals in the league this season.

Interestingly, Rayo are one of just two La Liga teams yet to score a goal on the road in that period this season.

This suggests that the focus will largely be on Real to find the goal in that period.