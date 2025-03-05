Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Predictions: Quickfire Start Looks Likely

Roma and Athletic Bilbao collide in their first-leg game of the Round of 16 in the Europa League. Our expert predicts goals early in this game.

+

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

Over 1.5 goals in the first half at odds of 3.08 on BetWinner

Both teams to score in the match at odds of 1.85 on BetWinner

Paulo Dybala to score anytime in the match at odds of 3.90 on BetWinner

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Claudio Ranieri’s Roma are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, including a 4-3 victory on aggregate over Porto in the Europa League play-offs.

Roma had a disappointing showing in the group stage, as they finished 15th with just 12 points.

Prior to their 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao had gone six games undefeated in all competitions, including a massive 7-1 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga.

In the league phase of the Europa League, Athletic Bilbao finished second with 19 points from a possible 24.

This match is set up to be a spectacle on Thursday night as the knockout stages of the Europa League kick off in full force.

Probable Lineups for Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

Roma Expected Lineup: Svilar, Mancini, Celik, N’Dicka,Saelemaekers, Kone, Cristante, Angelino, Dybala, Dovbyk, Pellegrini

Athletic Bilbao Expected Lineup: Simon, de Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche, de Galarreta, Jauregizar, Williams, Berenguer,Williams, Guruzeta

First-Half Goals Expected

Statistically speaking, both sides have frequently been involved in games where two goals have been scored before half-time.

In two of Roma’s last three games, at least two goals have been scored or conceded before half-time.

When Roma beat Monza 4-0 at home in Serie A, they scored in the 10th and 32nd minute.

Three of Athletic Bilbao’s last five matches have featured two goals before the interval. Interestingly, Bilbao also scored in the 10th minute when they thrashed Real Valladolid 7-1, but they also scored in the 35th minute of the game.

Considering the frequency of these goals, it wouldn’t be surprising to see at least two goals in the opening 45 minutes in this Europa League tie.

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Bet 1: Over 1.5 goals in the first-half at odds of 3.08 on BetWinner

Both Teams on a Scoring Streak Recently

Both teams are in great form, not only due to their results but also because of their frequent scoring.

Roma haven’t failed to score in their last 10 games in all competitions. During this period, they managed to score 18 goals.

Athletic Bilbao have netted at least a goal in five of their last six games, accumulating a total of 16 goals during that period.

Both clubs have had impressive and comparable goal records in the Europa League, with Roma scoring 14 goals and Athletic Bilbao scoring 15.

The Spanish club have conceded at least one goal in their last five away games, including four goals against Besiktas.

With the high number of goals scored by both sides, we should see goals in this first-leg match.

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Bet 2: Both teams to score in the match at odds of 1.85 on BetWinner

Can Dybala Continue His Fine Form?

Dybala has been outstanding for Roma, recording four goal contributions in his last five games.

The Argentinian recently scored twice in his side’s 3-2 win over Porto and later came on as a substitute to assist against Monza.

Despite limited minutes at times this season, Dybala has remained effective, providing eight goals and four assists in all competitions. Three of these goal contributions have come in the Europa League.

The return of key striker Artem Dovbyk could also offer Dybala additional opportunities for link-up play and goals.

Dybala has two goals in his last Europa League outing. Our Roma vs Athletic Bilbao predictions indicate there is a strong possibility he could repeat something similar here.