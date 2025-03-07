How to Approach La Liga Relegation Odds for Valencia vs Valladolid

The outcome of Valencia vs Real Valladolid could define the relegation battle. Where does the potential value lie for this weekend’s clash?

Up to seven teams could still realistically be relegated in La Liga, and two of them meet this weekend.

Valencia vs Real Valladolid odds Odds Valencia 1.36 Draw 4.52 Real Valladolid 10.0

Huge Win for Either Side

Valencia are on the verge of getting out of the bottom three for the first time since September. Under Carlos Corberan, there’s a fresh sense of optimism that they can secure a 40th successive season in La Liga. The last time they played in the Segunda Division was in 1986/87.

A win here would temporarily lift them out of the bottom three before some of their rivals play later in the weekend. The bookmakers certainly think they are good value to do so, given their incredibly short odds. This could be based on the fact they have won three of their last four at home.

Despite Valencia’s current bottom-three standing, they are not the bookmakers’ top pick for relegation. Los Ches are priced at 2.75 to be relegated with Betway, which ranks them joint-fourth most likely to face the drop.

Las Palmas, Alaves and Valladolid are currently Betway’s premier picks to face the drop. Incredibly, Valladolid are priced at 1.01 to be relegated, which means a £100 bet would only return £101.

It’s clear why they are priced so low, as they are already a dismal eight points from safety. That gap will exceed double figures if they lose this weekend regardless of other results, which would likely feel like the final blow to their survival hopes.

It really is difficult to see any other outcome here for a side who have lost 12 of their 13 away league games this season. They have lost their last eight in a row and haven’t won a La Liga match anywhere since early January.

With 17th-placed Las Palmas away to European-chasing Real Betis this weekend, a shock victory really would give Valladolid a huge boost. They could potentially close the gap to five points, but their current form suggests that’s unlikely to happen.

What Impact Could This Weekend’s Game Have on the La Liga Standings?

For those looking at outright bets prior to this weekend’s game, there aren’t many lucrative options. However, those thinking of placing a longshot bet on Valladolid might want to reconsider.

That’s because 22 of the last 23 sides bottom of La Liga after 26 matchdays have been relegated to the second tier. Their 26-game start ranks as the 20th-worst points total in La Liga history, so it’s hard to see any sort of miracle turnaround.

More intriguing relegation picks are teams currently residing outside of the bottom three. Getafe, Espanyol, Leganes and Las Palmas are all in a relatively safe position, but a Valencia win this weekend could shake things up for them.

Getafe are perhaps the most eye-catching pick, as they are currently priced at 20.00 by Betway to face the drop. They are currently six points clear, but that gap could shrink to just three by the end of the weekend if they lose to Atletico Madrid, and Valencia and Las Palmas win.

Los Azulones still have to face six of the top eight teams this season, in addition to facing four of the six sides below them. They are by no means safe just yet, and their fixture list hints that they could well end up in the relegation battle.

Another interesting angle bettors could take is for all three promoted sides to be relegated straight back to La Liga. The last time this happened was in the 2017/18 season. Valladolid are almost certain to go down, but Leganes and Espanyol remain in the battle. Leganes are priced at 2.75 to face the drop by Betway, while Espanyol are 3.00.