Barcelona vs Benfica Predictions: Barca to Seal the Deal

Benfica put up a good fight against Barcelona last week, but the Spaniards still prevailed. Things should be easier for them at the Nou Camp.

+

Barcelona vs Benfica Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Benfica

Over 3.5 goals scored at odds of 1.82 on BetWinner

Barcelona to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.25 on BetWinner

Barcelona half-time/full-time at odds of 1.78 on BetWinner

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona have had a fantastic run of games, and they have been prolific in front of goal so far in 2025. Going into this game, they are unbeaten in 16 games across all competitions, and they haven’t lost in the Champions League since September. Scoring 53 goals this calendar year before mid-March is no small feat.

Benfica are also in good form. Defeat to Barca in the first leg was their first in over a month, and they bounced back immediately with a 3-0 win over Nacional. The odds are against them in this one, but four consecutive away wins, including one at Juventus, offer some encouragement.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Benfica

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Balde, Olmo, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Benfica Expected Lineup: Trubin, Santos, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Aursnes, Barreiro, Kokcu, Akturkoglu, Schjelderup, Pavlidis

Barcelona's Blistering Form in 2025

Hansi Flick has overseen one of the best goalscoring records in the world as the Blaugrana continue to impress in 2025. The 1-0 victory in Lisbon last week was only the fourth time this year they have scored fewer than two goals, and still it was enough. At home, they have scored four or more goals in four of their last seven games.

With eight goals in their last two in Catalonia, confidence couldn’t be much higher for Flick’s side - and the goals are being spread around. Nine different players have scored their last 11, and Robert Lewandowski keeps adding to his tally for the season. Meanwhile, no team in the UCL this season has scored more goals (29) than Barcelona have.

Benfica are no pushovers, having scored 20 goals in 11 games - and they’ll be confident of at least causing problems at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Benfica Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals scored at odds of 1.82 on BetWinner

Benfica to Pose Scoring Threat

Benfica have failed to score in six of their last eight meetings with Barcelona, but many of those weren’t must-win knockout ties. Bruno Lage has little to lose as they head to Catalonia as underdogs, and they can play without fear. They also have Vangelis Pavlidis, who is chasing his 20th goal of the season.

The Portuguese outfit have scored 10 goals in their last five, four from Pavlidis, and Barca only have three clean sheets in Europe this season. The visitors will see that as reason for optimism, even with the odds stacked against them.

However, the home side should still have enough to progress. With a 63% BTTS ratio in La Liga this season - and 67% in the CL - Barcelona can be vulnerable, but probably not enough. A home win with goals at both ends seems likely.

Barcelona vs Benfica Bet 2: Barcelona win and BTTS at odds of 2.25 on BetWinner

The power of the Nou Camp

As strong as Benfica have been this season, it’s hard to see them having enough to overturn the one-goal deficit against Barca. The La Liga giants have been too strong this year, and you’d expect them to progress at home - even with Pau Cubarsi out due to suspension.

In the league, they have scored 33 first half goals in 26 games and 38 in the second half. In Europe, they have scored 11 goals in 9 games and 18 in 9, so it’s worth backing the second half as highest scoring at 1.95. Lewandowski’s record of 34 goals in 38 games will also boost the home team’s chances.

Expect the Primeira Liga side to put up a fight, even to get on the scoresheet, but Flick’s high-scoring Blaugrana should have the final say. They have lost just four home games over the last 12 months, and only once by more than one goal. Our Barcelona vs Benfica predictions indicate it would be a surprise to see that change this week.