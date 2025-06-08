Belgium vs Wales predictions: A steal for the result at 4.50

We have three expert Belgium vs Wales predictions ahead of their World Cup qualifier clash on 9 June 2025. It includes a valuable 4.50 on the result.

Belgium aims to continue their WCQ dominance as Wales looks to cause an upset. Will the Dragons be able to get the job done on Monday night?

+

Best Bets for Belgium vs Wales

BTTS - Yes 2.00 with BetWinner

Wales' exact goals - one goal 2.35 with BetWinner

1x2 - Draw 4.62 with BetWinner

We expect a 1-1 draw.

New to BetWinner? Learn all about the BetWinner promo code

Haven't joined BetWinner yet? Explore our comprehensive BetWinner registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Belgium can now completely focus on qualifying for the World Cup. They’ve kept their place in League A of the UEFA Nations League with a narrow 4-3 win on aggregate against Ukraine. They had an opening match with North Macedonia over the weekend and will play against Wales on Monday night.

The Red Devils haven’t lost a WCQ match since October 2009, won 23 times and drawn five. Failing to make the top two in Group J would be a huge surprise, as they've topped the standings in each of their last three WCQ campaigns.

They could achieve their fourth consecutive title this year if they continue with that kind of form. However, they are still struggling to find their rhythm under Rudi Garcia.

Craig Bellamy’s time as Wales coach has been very different. He was undefeated in his first eight games in charge, winning and drawing four, until their game against Liechtenstein.

The Dragons are in contention to qualify for back-to-back World Cups for the first time. Bellamy aside, Wales have only been beaten twice in WCQ since September 2013. They won 12 and drew 10, meaning they could cause serious issues for the hosts.

Predicted lineups for Belgium vs Wales

Belgium predicted lineup: Sels; Meunier, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Raskin, De Bruyne; Trossard, Doku, Lukaku

Wales predicted lineup: Darlow; Thomas, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Johnson, James, Sheehan, James; Broadhead

Leaky defence

Belgian boss Rudi Garcia must solve the major leak in his defence. They’ve only managed to keep one clean sheet in their previous nine internationals. Wales could take advantage of their current vulnerable backline.

Moreover, they have been struggling in the attacking third. They've scored just five goals in as many games, which is an average of one goal per game. However, they’ve always been able to find the net against Wales.

In fact, both teams have found the back of the net in their last five head-to-heads. Therefore, it is a likely prediction for their upcoming battle. Wales’ previous three games, excluding the one against Liechtenstein, have produced goals at both ends.

Moreover, five of their last seven internationals saw both teams find the net.

Belgium vs Wales Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 2.05 with BetWinner

Wales to score once

Wales have scored nine goals in their last five matches, which is an average of 1.8 goals per game. However, they’ve scored just five times in their previous five away games. Therefore, breaking through the host’s defence more than once may be difficult.

Among the last three teams to score away against Belgium, only France have scored more than once. Italy and Israel have only been able to register a single goal.

Interestingly, Wales have scored exactly once in five of their last six meetings with the Red Devils. Therefore, Bellamy’s troops could likely celebrate only one goal on Monday night.

Belgium vs Wales Betting Tip 2: Wales' exact goals - one goal 2.35 with BetWinner

Evenly matched rivals

Before Belgium’s 3-0 home win over Ukraine, they had been on a run of four consecutive defeats, including a 3-1 defeat against Ukraine. Also, Israel have enjoyed scoring against the Red Devils late last year.

Confidence in the team will likely be low regardless of their result against North Macedonia. Moreover, they will face a side that grows stronger with every game under their new coach.

Wales have won three of their last five fixtures before their weekend’s match, and they will be eager to secure their spot for next year’s World Cup. Their current form suggests they’ll be tough opponents on Monday.

Their last six head-to-heads are split evenly, with each team winning and drawing twice. Those two stalemates sit in between two Belgian wins, while Wales’ last victory over this opposition came in 2016.

They could cancel each other out and receive a point in their crucial World Cup Qualifier match.