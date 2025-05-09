Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions: El Clasico Victory for Barca

We’ve got Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions for this potential La Liga title decider. Our expert predicts Barca will edge a close game.

+

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona win at odds of 1.99 on BetWinner

Under 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 1.65 on BetWinner

Barcelona win 76-90 min period at odds of 2.30 on BetWinner

Barcelona are expected to beat Real Madrid 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This is a huge game for the La Liga title race. They’ll almost certainly secure the title if they win. However, if Real win, the title race will be wide open again.

Barcelona come into this clash four points ahead at the top. Real Madrid have to win this game to keep their hopes of defending the title alive.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Inter Milan in midweek. They're no longer on course for a famous quadruple, but could still complete a treble. In La Liga, they’ve won 13 of their last 14 matches to take control of the title race.

Madrid have won seven of their last eight in the league. However, their poor run earlier in the season is proving costly, as they’re still behind Barca. Their early elimination from the Champions League has given them extra time to recover at least.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczęsny, Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencia, Garcia, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham, Vincius, Mbappe, Guler

Barca Near the Title

There’s a huge incentive here for Barcelona. They will be seven points clear with only three games left if they win this match.

They come into this clash in great form, having won 13 of their last 14 La Liga games. Also, they have won eight of their last nine league matches at home and are unbeaten there in 2025, too.

This is the fourth El Clasico this season. Barcelona won the other three, and two of those wins gave them silverware. It’s their longest winning streak in El Clasico matches since 2010.

Madrid haven’t been at their best recently. Even though they have won seven of their last eight in the league, they’ve all been by a one-goal margin.

They are missing several players and had an incomplete bench in their last match. Therefore, superior opposition could exploit holes across the pitch.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Barcelona win at odds of 1.99 on BetWinner

Cagey Affair in the First Half

This game could be incredibly cagey as the stakes are high, and both sides will contribute to that. This has often been the case in Real Madrid’s away games. In fact, 14 of their 17 away league games had under 1.5 first-half goals.

Meanwhile, eight of Barca’s 17 home league games had under 1.5 first-half goals, as well. Seven of those came in their last 12 matches.

Low-scoring first halves are common in El Classico matches. The last time a La Liga Clasico had more than two first-half goals was in 2014.

Moreover, five of the last nine Barca-held league head-to-heads saw under 1.5 goals before half-time.

The recent Copa del Rey final saw just one first-half goal. The reverse H2H was 0-0 at half-time.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Under 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 1.75 on BetWinner

Barca Thrive in the Closing Stages

The league leaders tend to finish strongly. On top of that, they have scored 21 goals after the 75th minute in La Liga this term, which is the highest in the league.

Madrid have conceded 11 in the same period, which isn’t the worst tally. Nine of them have come on the road, though.

Barca have scored after the 75th minute in two of the three last meetings this season. Also, they have won the 76-90 minute period comfortably in the reverse H2H.

Moreover, it’s a period they’ve won in four of their last eight home games.

Therefore, the price seems very generous, especially since Madrid don’t have many available players.

Fatigue could leave them short in the closing stages.