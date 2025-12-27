Atalanta vs Inter Milan predictions: Inter’s final hurdle of 2025

A tough task lies ahead, but we’re backing I Nerazzurri for this one. They’ve had the upper hand over Atalanta for a long time.

Best bets for Atalanta vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan to win at odds of 1.98 on BetWinner

Both teams to score at odds of 1.63 on BetWinner

Lautaro Martinez as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.40 on BetWinner

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Atalanta 1-2 Inter

Goalscorers prediction - Atalanta: Gianluca Scamacca - Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

Atalanta have found some form lately, finally bringing an end to their troubled start to the season. After only winning four of their first 15 in all competitions, Raffaele Palladino’s men have won six of their last seven matches. Victories over Cagliari and Genoa in their most recent Serie A games saw them climb to ninth place. Triumph over Chelsea was another boost.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, have had an interesting season. They haven’t been quite as dominant as in previous seasons. However, they still sit top of the table and have been scoring plenty of goals. Last week’s Supercoppa Italiana setback against Bologna was a wake-up call, and Atalanta could face the consequences.

Probable lineups for Atalanta vs Inter Milan

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, de Roon, Kolasinac, Hien, Zappacosta, Ederson, Musah, Bernasconi, De Ketelaere, Maldini, Scamacca

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Luis Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

Table-toppers to triumph

Atalanta play host to Inter Milan this week, but with a number of absentees. Ademola Lookman and Odilon Kossounou are away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Berat Djimsiti and Raoul Bellanova are sidelined through injury. Even with home advantage, they’re going to have a tough time against I Nerazzurri.

Inter aren’t at full strength either. The likes of Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries and Matteo Darmian are all set to miss out. The key difference is that Cristian Chivu’s squad have greater depth, so they can probably cope better. They’ve also won 12 of their last 14 league matches, only failing to score once domestically all season.

Their recent record against Atalanta is also a major factor. Inter have won eight games in a row against Atalanta and remain unbeaten in their last 15 meetings. Il Biscione have scored 12 goals without conceding over the last four clashes. Confidence will be high as they travel to the New Balance Arena.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Inter Milan to win at odds of 1.98 on BetWinner

Atalanta test Inter’s defence

Despite Inter’s impressive record this season, they’re by no means impenetrable. That should give the hosts hope as they aim to end their long winless run against the Milanese side. The likes of Bologna, Genoa, Liverpool, Venezia, Atletico and AC Milan have all found the net against Inter lately. There are opportunities to break them down.

Chances are the away side will find the net. Only AC and the Reds have kept them quiet this season, and Atalanta don’t have the best defensive record. This season, 63% of La Dea’s games have ended with both teams scoring. That appears set to continue this weekend.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.63 on BetWinner

That man Martinez strikes again

There’s only one logical choice when it comes to picking an anytime goalscorer in Serie A right now. Lautaro Martinez leads the way for the Capocannoniere award. He’s got 15 goals and assists in 23 matches across all competitions. Six of them came in his last five Serie A matches.

While players like Marcus Thuram and Gianluca Scamacca have shown recent form, Martinez is the main danger. The 28-year-old is a handful for any backline.

Atalanta have had enough of the Argentine striker. He scored in last season's 2-0 win over them and has found the net in seven of his meetings with Gli Orobici. Martinez has contributed 10 goals or assists across 14 games against them in total. He’ll be confident of doing so again.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Bet 3: Lautaro Martinez as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.40 on BetWinner

+