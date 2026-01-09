Algeria vs Nigeria predictions: Tough to separate two in-form teams

Our betting expert expects a tough encounter between two in-form teams, which Nigeria could edge because of their attacking options.

Best bets for Algeria vs Nigeria

Overall winner - Nigeria at odds of 1.69 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Ademola Lookman at odds of 4.20 on1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Algeria 1-1 Nigeria (Algeria 1-2 Nigeria a.e.t)

Algeria 1-1 Nigeria (Algeria 1-2 Nigeria a.e.t) Goalscorers prediction: Algeria: Riyad Mahrez; Nigeria: Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen

Having finished two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage, Algeria didn’t want to leave anything to chance this time around. Four successive victories in Morocco have seen them progress to the quarter-final stage and sent a message to the rest of the continent.

However, the Desert Foxes did make hard work of their round of 16 clash with DR Congo. They needed a strike from Adil Boulbina in the 119th minute to advance to their quarter-final match against Nigeria.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men should be confident of progressing to the last four of this AFCON after enjoying positive results recently. Having been based in Rabat since the start of the tournament, moving to Marrakech for this one could be challenging for them.

Nigeria’s path to this point has been far less complicated. The Super Eagles eased past their group, winning all three games convincingly. Eric Chelle’s men also cruised past Mozambique 4-0 in their last-16 fixture to secure a spot in the last eight.

If they can get past the Algerians, they will reach the semi-finals of AFCON for a joint-record 16th time. With both sides aiming to secure their first AFCON silverware this decade, they will be eager to get into the final four.

Probable lineups for Algeria vs Nigeria

Algeria expected lineup: Zidane, Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri, Boudaoui, Bennacer, Chaibi, Mahrez, Maza, Amoura

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi, Lookman, Osimhen, Adams

Too close to call

Selecting a winner within 90 minutes seems almost impossible. Both teams have come through flawlessly in the group stage and have gotten past their last 16 challenges. Algeria will take inspiration from their last three head-to-heads, which they won.

However, this Nigerian team seem determined to prove something to the continent and their fans back home. After missing out on World Cup qualification, winning AFCON seems like a necessity, something Victor Osimhen alluded to after their victory over Mozambique.

It’s worth noting that the Greens have now won 11 of their last 14 internationals, losing only once. However, the unfamiliarity of Marrakech could cause them trouble on Sunday evening. Algeria are good enough to avoid losing this game in 90 minutes, considering their quality of players.

Since 1994, Nigeria haven’t won a quarter-final at this tournament by more than a solitary goal. The Super Eagles’ squad may just be slightly better, which is why they’re likely to leave as semi-finalists after this match. They’re likely to be deadlocked after regulation time, with the West Africans winning in extra time.

Algeria vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: Overall winner - Nigeria at odds of 1.69 on1xBet

Frontfoot tactics on both sides

One of the main concerns for Petkovic is getting his men to contain the Nigerian front line. However, Algeria carry a threat of their own, especially with captain Riyad Mahrez leading their scoring charts with three goals at AFCON already. The Greens’ five first-half goals are the most by any nation at this year’s competition.

There is some jeopardy for Chelle’s men to worry about in terms of defending. However, they will be more than confident of their ability going forward. Nigeria are already top-scorers in the competition with 12 goals from their four games, with an average of three goals per match.

Six of Nigeria’s last seven internationals saw both teams find the back of the net. Additionally, four of the last five head-to-heads produced goals for both nations. The same will likely happen here, as they aim to make it into the semi-finals of this AFCON.

Algeria vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

The driving force

If Nigeria can go all the way and eventually lift their fourth AFCON title here, one of the men responsible will be Ademola Lookman. In fact, the Atalanta forward can even stake a claim for the Player of the Tournament title.

He’s been incredible for the Super Eagles, scoring three goals in as many AFCON appearances, after sitting out their second group game. However, Lookman isn’t only a proficient goalscorer, as he’s also been on hand to assist his teammates.

Altogether, he has seven goal involvements at AFCON this year, scoring three and assisting four. That return is the best across the competition, and you wouldn’t bet against him being the driving force behind the Super Eagles in this quarter-final.

Algeria vs Nigeria Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Ademola Lookman at odds of 4.20 on1xBet

+