AFC Leopards vs Bandari: Ingwe to Edge out Bandari

+

AFC Leopards is set to face Bandari in the Kenyan Premier League match on December 22, 2024. With both teams showing a balanced performance, AFC Leopards' Performance during home matches stands out.

Best Bets for AFC Leopards vs Bandari

AFC Leopards to Win

Under 2.5 Match Goals

Both Teams to Score - Yes

AFC Leopards to Take Advantage of Home Support

AFC Leopards have seemed to struggle during away matches, but they remain unbeaten at home with a few draws. This indicates that the home ground plays a significant role in determining the match outcome. Their defensive approach while hosting is an asset and considering Bandari's struggle to score during away matches, gives them the upper hand to win this match.

Bandari has only won two out of the last five away matches. Bandari’s away matches have consistently ended in low scores indicating that defense is solid. Their forward form has always failed to be consistent, and during their last away game, they were unable to score against an injury-ridden Gor Mahia.

AFC Leopards to Win

Low-Scoring Game on the Cards

AFC Leopards and Bandari matches have always been tight contests with under 2.5 goals. Their head-to-head stats give an average score of slightly over 2 goals indicating a pattern of low scoring. Additionally, in the last five matches played by AFC Leopards, four of those games had less than 2.5 goals.

Bandari has also had low-scoring affairs, with four of the last six away games ending with less than 2.5 goals. They have struggled to score as they have scored in only 2 of their last six away matches. This makes the under 2.5 Match goals bet the safest bet option because both teams are likely to employ a defensive approach.

Under 2.5 Match Goals

Both Teams to Dominate the Scoring

AFC Leopards has a reputation as being hard to break on their home ground and in particular their defence is what stands out in their victories. This is evident as they remain unbeaten and even managed to achieve three clean sheets in their last five home matches this season. This encounter won’t be an exception and we are tipping AFC Leopards to score.

Bandari has managed to break strong defenses while playing on away grounds. In their last five away games, they managed to score four goals. This upcoming match will be tougher for the team but their forward players like Nahimana Shassiri and Benja Nyamawi may capitalize on scoring chances.