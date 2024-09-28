AFC Leopards vs Nairobi City Stars: Ingwe set for back-to-back wins

Nairobi City Stars will be chasing for their first victory this weekend when they travel to Dandora Stadium to entertain AFC Leopards.

+

Best Bets for Shabana vs Police FC

AFC Leopards to secure a second win in a row with a 50% win probability.

Less than three goals to be produced in the match between AFC Leopards and Nairobi City Stars, Under 2.5 goals with a 66% probability.

We are tipping AFC Leopards to secure a 1-0 victory over visiting Nairobi City Stars on Sunday evening.

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet welcome offer

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our 1xBet registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

AFC Leopards have had a better start to the current campaign despite losing one of the first three. Ingwe started the current season flying high as they thrashed Mathare United 4-0 only to be stopped by Posta Rangers with a shock 1-0 loss. However, Leopards bounced back over the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Bidco United, courtesy of Sydney Lokale’s strike.

The two wins from three games have put AFC Leopards third on the log with 6 points, one behind KCB and Kariobangi Sharks who are first and second respectively.

Meanwhile, Nairobi City Stars remain winless in their first two opening matches of the domestic league. Simba wa Nairobi started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bidco United before losing 1-0 to Mara Sugar. Dennis Cheruyiot scored the only goal for City Stars, handing his side three points.

Last season, these two teams met twice in the Kenyan Premier League with Nairobi City Stars beating Leopards 3-2 before losing 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

AFC Leopards to extend their unbeaten run

Nairobi City Stars started the season just the way they ended last campaign with strings of poor results. Despite finishing sixth on the log last season, City Stars failed to register a win in their final seven matches of the domestic league. That has been extended to the current campaign and they remain winless in their first two opening fixtures.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards look better this season, with only a single defeat in their record so far. In the head to head statistics, Leopards have beaten Nairobi City Stars three times, losing twice and drawing just once.

City Stars are not on a good run and we are predicting a win for AFC Leopards.

AFC Leopards vs Nairobi City Stars Bet 1.

AFC Leopards to keep a clean sheet against Sofapaka

Nairobi City Stars have failed to score in two of their last three away matches while Leopards have kept two clean sheets in four of their last home games. In the last six games between the two teams, there have been three clean sheets.

City Stars haven’t been their best going forward this season, conceding in their first two opening matches while Ingwe have failed to score just once in their first three.

AFC Leopards vs Nairobi City Stars, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No .

Goals, AFC Leopards vs Nairobi City Stars to produce less than three

In the last six games in all competitions between the two teams, only twice more than two goals have been produced. From this statistic, it is evident that the trend is likely to continue.

We are predicting Under 2.5 goals.